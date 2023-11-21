Two wars that intertwine, the one in Ukraine and the one between Israel and Hamas. With information and consensus among public opinion as keys, perhaps decisive, for the final outcome of both. On the one hand there is media attention, which shifts faster than reality would require. On the other, the perception of the companies involved which quickly metabolise the emotion, the indignation and the adhesion to the ‘right cause’. Everything is then accelerated, or slowed down, by the spread of news which is first consumed with the very fast times of the digital age and then almost lost, with times that expand until they get bogged down in complex contexts, difficult to decipher.

Twenty-one months after the Russian invasion, Kiev is now more alone

21 months have passed since February 24, 2022, date of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What was supposed to be first a blitzkrieg and then a massive counteroffensive has become a war of attrition. Propaganda, on the one hand, and the defense of democracy, on the other, have clashed bitterly but have also ended up wearing out the attention of the world, which has progressively become accustomed to the deaths and devastation. The outbreak of a ‘new’ conflict, the one opened by the Hamas offensive in Israeli territory on 7 October, opened a new chapter, leaving Kiev more alone in its resistance.

One month and two weeks since the Hamas attack, Gaza is no man’s land

The world’s attention has shifted towards the Middle East, along with some Western funding. Above all, the efforts of the United States were diverted to the attempt to find a solution that would avoid the spread of the conflict between Hamas and Israel to the entire area. The conflicting emotions first for the inhuman terrorist action of October 7th and then for the consequences on the population of the Israeli reaction in Gaza have filled the space that the horrors of Bucha had occupied. Today, Gaza is even more of a no-man’s land than before, where the death toll and civilian suffering have reached unimaginable proportions. And the prospect for Israel, both when talking about strategy and about security for the future, remains to be built.

The common trait, the perspective, remains uncertainty

There is a common trait between the two wars, the substantial uncertainty regarding the prospects. Today, imagining a solution that is not a perpetual conflict is complicated both when looking at Ukraine and Gaza. Information, information and consent remain variables that may have an impact on how quickly it is impossible to predict. (From Fabio Insenga)