An May 25, 2022, the name of the village of Masafer Yatta in the southern West Bank appeared briefly in the routines of German parliamentary democracy. Żaklin Nastić, MP from the Left party, asked the Foreign Office what forms of support there were for the residents from Germany and the EU after the Supreme Court in Israel ruled that the destruction of the houses in Masafer Yatta was legal. Andreas Michaelis responded on behalf of the Foreign Ministry that the federal government had “named” evictions and demolitions of Palestinian buildings and other infrastructure in the West Bank as obstacles to the implementation of a negotiated two-state solution in the Middle East conflict” as part of a demarche to the Netanyahu government. A delegation of politicians also gained an impression of the event on site.

The audience in the Panorama section at the Berlinale recently got a similar impression when they chose the film “No Other Land”.

Four young people from Israel and Palestine describe the resistance of some residents of Masafer Yatta who do not want to be driven out of the area. Israel had declared the area as a military training area, so all housing there must be removed. The conflict has been going back and forth for many years. Every now and then the army comes with excavators and tears down whatever improvised structures have been built in the meantime – once even a school. As soon as they get the chance, individual families return, make makeshift accommodation in caves and risk being evicted again a few months later. The Berlinale now provides films with “content notes” that point out particular aspects of what is being shown and are intended to issue warnings.



In the case of “No Other Land,” that clue is: graphic violence. It would be interesting to see which forms of violence are seen as particularly drastic. There is a scene in which a settler shoots a Palestinian. For a moment, an argument that had previously had aspects of a political game is overturned.

Critical perspective

Although the army repeatedly asserted its claims to the sparsely vegetated hills, it made no move to build military infrastructure there. It remained a constant back and forth, a state of institutionalized ambiguity. This can also be understood as violence.







The essential material in “No Other Land” comes from Basel Adra, a young Palestinian activist. He films together with his friend Yuval Abraham, who, as a Jew and citizen of Israel, has much greater freedom of movement. The two men also share a critical perspective on the occupation. Abraham shows solidarity with Adra and together they work on long-term monitoring of the events in Masafer Yatta.

They go on talk shows and the world public takes notice. As a documentary, No Other Land is an example of a practice that combines observation and engagement. Adra and Abraham are always in the middle of the tumult. In the program of the 74th Berlinale, where it was shown in the Panorama, her film occupies a special position: like perhaps no other, it leads directly into the present. During the war in Ukraine last year, the medics' helmet cameras were the means that achieved a comparable effect.