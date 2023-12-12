The Gaza War continues adding deaths and injuries without Israel giving up in its relentless offensive against the Islamist group Hamasdespite the fact that this Tuesday his differences with his main ally were exposed for the first time, USAabout how he is acting in the Strip since the conflict began two months ago.

On the one hand, the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, acknowledged that there is disagreement about the day after Hamas. “After the great sacrifice of our civilians and our soldiers, I will not allow the entry into Gaza of those who educate for terrorism, support terrorism and finance terrorism,” Netanyahu said.

(Also read: The UN General Assembly calls for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza).

In contrast, the United States proposes that the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), which governs small parts of the occupied West Bank, take control in Gaza after the war, which Israel is strongly opposed to. The PA, led by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, lost control of Gaza in 2007, when Hamas took power.

But shortly after Netanyahu's statement, US President Joe Biden warned that Israel is losing support over the bombing of the Strip and should readjust its government.

“They are starting to lose support,” said Biden, who criticized that the current Executive is the “most conservative in the history of Israel” and lamented that “he does not want a two-state solution.”

Before these statements were made known, a spokesperson for the Israeli Government referred to Washington's position during this conflict.

A family arrives at the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis after their home was hit by an Israeli attack in the southern Gaza city.

(Of interest: The Israeli army claims it recovered the bodies of two hostages in Gaza).

“We received a very clear message from the United States since the beginning of this conflict and that is that it is with us and that it understands well what the objective of this war is. That the objective is to eliminate Hamas,” said Lior Haiat, spokesperson for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a press conference attended by EL TIEMPO.

Biden has from the beginning shown his unwavering support for Israel to eliminate Hamas and opposes a ceasefire. But as civilian casualties from the bombings in Gaza rise, he has increased the pressure on Netanyahu. Biden also opposes Israel occupying the Strip after the war.

The war broke out on October 7 after the Hamas attack with the launch of thousands of rockets and the infiltration of some 3,000 militiamen into Israeli soil, an incursion in which they massacred some 1,200 people and kidnapped another 240 in nearby Israeli towns. to the Strip.

We received a very clear message from the United States since the beginning of this conflict and that is that it is with us and that it understands well what the objective of this war is.

Since then, Israel has attacked the enclave with force by air, land and sea, where there are now 18,412 dead, according to Gazan authorities, in the midst of a serious humanitarian crisis.

By the way, UN Secretary General António Guterres stated that the situation in Gaza resembles “hell on earth.” For his part, spokesperson Haiat once again called for the resignation of Guterres and the leaders of the international organization's agencies, ensuring that they have legitimized Hamas's anti-Semitism.

(Also: Jordan, without water, seeks to fix its poor water management without counting on Israel).

Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly approved a non-binding resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire by an overwhelming majority.

Of the 193 UN member countries, 153 voted in favor of the resolution, surpassing the around 140 that have frequently supported similar texts condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ten nations, including the United States and Israel, voted against, and 23 abstained. On the ground, Israel announced that it recovered the bodies of two of the kidnapped people, in a special forces operation in the Strip in which two soldiers died and several were injured.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With AFP and Efe