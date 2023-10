Ismail Haniyeh during a meeting with Russian officials in 2020 | Photo: Russian Federation Council/Wikimedia Commons

Israel and terrorist groups, which have been at war since Hamas’ attack on Israeli territory on the 7th, exchanged accusations this Tuesday (17) regarding the bombing of a hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza said an Israeli attack on the Al Ahli Christian hospital had killed 500 people. However, independent sources have not confirmed the number of deaths, nor Israel’s responsibility.

Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh said the attack represents “a turning point” in the war between the terrorist group and Israel and that the country will be hit “on all fronts”.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that the explosion at the hospital was the result of a failed rocket launch by Palestinian Islamic Jihad towards Israel.

In the message, Israeli forces said that “an analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in the vicinity of Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit.”

“The information we have at hand from multiple sources indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch that hit the hospital in Gaza,” the IDF said.

The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, called on Tuesday to establish “clearly” who attacked the hospital in the Gaza Strip, so that those responsible can be “held accountable.” He lamented that “once again, innocent civilians are paying the highest price.” (With EFE Agency)