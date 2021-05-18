The principle of “peace by territories” established at the Madrid Peace Conference, which will turn three decades this year, is once again blurred in the Middle East, failing to fulfill its two premises for the creation of two States, Israel and Palestine: without peace for either of them and each time with less territory for the Palestinians.

The then Israeli Prime Minister, Isaac Shamir, did not want to sit at the negotiating table in the Spanish capital with Yaser Arafat, leader of the Palestine Liberation Organization, whom he considered an enemy, and the Palestinian delegation had to go jointly with that of Jordan. Arafat lived through the event from his exile in Tunisia.

The leaders have changed, but the litigation for the land continues. The Palestinians only achieved partial autonomy on the ground in the occupied West Bank, while in Gaza they live under a tight Israeli blockade.

The asymmetry of the contenders is reflected in the weight of international support. The US government of Joe Biden, which has given its full support to Israel and its right to defend itself, has avoided publicly calling for a ceasefire. Meanwhile, Palestine observed how in 2020 three more Arab countries signed peace agreements with Israel: Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

A destroyed building in Gaza City. AP Photo

The fuse of the Israeli bombings of Gaza and the rocket fire by the Palestinian militias of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad against Israeli territory, which have been going on for nine days, caught on Sheikh Jarrah, a neighborhood of East Jerusalem occupied by Israel in 1967.

The wick

There began the protests against the eviction of their homes by several Palestinian families (descendants of Palestinian refugees from another neighborhood of Jerusalem that Israel occupied in 1948) in favor of the Jewish settlers.

Later spread to occupied East Jerusalem, where they were strongly repressed, and reached the Esplanade of the Mosques in the Old City of Jerusalem and Israeli Arab towns such as Nazareth or Haifa.

So far, Gaza militias have fired rockets into Israeli territory that caused 10 deaths and about 300 wounded. The response of the Israeli Army has caused 213 deaths and 1,235 injuries among Palestinians. In addition, 75 Hamas militiamen and “dozens” of the Islamic Jihad died.

Historically, the Israeli Army’s operations to punish harassment from Gaza have caused a disproportionate balance of civilian casualtiesIn 2004, in Operation “Days of Penance”, in retaliation for the death of two Israeli children, the Israeli Army killed 107 Palestinians.

In Tel Aviv, people on the beach. AFP photo

In the penultimate and bloodiest, Operation “Protective Edge” (July 8-August 26, 2014) against Hamas with aviation, naval and later ground artillery fire, initiated after the murder of three young Israelis in the West Bank, caused the death of 2,251 Palestinians (1,462 civilians and 551 of them children). 67 Israeli soldiers and six civilians were also killed.

Inequality

The situation of the Israeli Army, one of the most sophisticated in the world -now it is improving the operational capabilities of the innovative American F-35 supersonic fighter-, and that of the Palestinian militias -without a State, no army or borders-, shows another uneven correlation of forces.

Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system neutralized 90% of the rockets launched from Gaza, and its attacks destroyed numerous buildings that have left 47,000 homeless, according to data from the UN Refugee Agency.

Numerical disparity affected prisoner exchanges inversely: Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, kidnapped by Hamas for five years in Gaza, was released in 2011 in exchange for 477 Palestinian prisoners.

The conflict persists in the face of misunderstanding on the part of Israeli and Palestinian societies, which wishes come far of the delegations that reached an agreement in Madrid, after many negotiations, still without bearing fruit.

