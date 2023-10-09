Half a century ago, Israel failed to anticipate the outbreak of the 1973 Yom Kippur War, an attack on its borders by a coalition of Arab states.

Now, it seems that the country’s intelligence apparatus has once again fallen victim to a false sense of security.

The belief, widely shared throughout Israeli society, that the militant group Hamas would avoid a full-scale military confrontation with Israel to protect itself and prevent further suffering and harm to Gaza residents was shattered in a surprise attack Saturday night. tomorrow by air, land and sea.

The attack began with a barrage of more than 2,000 rockets fired at Israel. Under the cover of rockets, a large-scale, carefully coordinated ground operation left Gaza and attacked more than 20 Israeli cities and army bases adjacent to the strip.

Israeli losses, currently estimated at more than 700 dead and up to 2,000 wounded, of which 200 are in critical condition, will surely increase in the coming hours and days.

Israel’s military reserves have begun a massive mobilization as aerial bombardments are carried out against Hamas facilities and command posts in Gaza. So far there have been more than 410 Palestinian casualties in Gaza and more than 2,200 injured, according to the Palestinian Authority.

Calculations behind the attack



As in the case of the Yom Kippur War, in the coming weeks, months and years, numerous analyzes and investigations will be carried out into the intelligence, operational and political failures that allowed the Hamas attack to unfold. The assault was apparently not initially detected by Israel, and for hours it was met with insufficient or unprepared Israeli forces.

As in the 1973 war, the purposefully chosen timing, a Saturday and the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, provides initial, if very partial, clues to Israeli unpredictability.

Hamas’s strategic calculations in launching the attack are uncertain at this stage. However, the guaranteed severity of Israel’s retaliation against the group – and, consequently, against Gaza’s civilian population – makes it likely that considerations beyond mere revenge came into play.

Kidnapping Israelis to exchange prisoners with Hamas militants imprisoned in Israel, for example, has been one of the most desired objectives of the group’s military operations in the past.

In 2011, a single Israeli soldier, Gilad Shalit, who had been held captive in Gaza since 2006, was exchanged for more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners. Among these prisoners was Yahya Sinwar, current leader of Hamas in Gaza, who had served 22 years in an Israeli prison.

Reports from dozens of Israelis held captive in this weekend’s raid – many of them civilians – suggest this may have been a central motive for the attack. An unknown number of hostages held for hours by Hamas militants in two cities in southern Israel were later freed by Israeli special forces.

Another broader goal of Hamas may have been to undermine ongoing negotiations between the United States and Saudi Arabia over an agreement to normalize relations between the Arab country and Israel.

Frustrating these talks would be a great advantage for Iran, one of Hamas’s main supporters, and its allies. Although Tehran has stated that it supports Hamas attacks against Israel, it remains uncertain at this time whether Iran or Hezbollah (the Lebanese militant group that has a growing partnership with Hamas) would open new fronts against Israel in the coming days.

Any escalation of the conflict by Iran or Lebanon would be very problematic for Israel. The same would happen if the war with Hamas further exacerbated the already high tensions and violent clashes between Israel and Palestinian militant groups in the West Bank.

What could happen next?



Israel’s retaliatory offensive against Hamas in Gaza will likely last a long time. The challenges you face are enormous.

In addition to the need to restore the confidence of the Israeli public and resurrect the shattered military deterrent against Hamas and other enemies, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is likely to face other complexities:

– The fate of dozens of Israeli hostages;

– the significantly elevated risks for Israeli forces in the event of a ground incursion;

– and threats of escalation on other fronts, such as Lebanon, the West Bank and mixed Jewish-Palestinian cities within Israel.

It could also be difficult to maintain international support for an aggressive operation amid the growing number of Palestinian civilian casualties.

The current round of violence has only just begun, but could end up being the bloodiest in decades, perhaps since the war between Israel and the Palestinians in Lebanon during the 1980s.

As noted, Israelis will consider it vitally important to restore their country’s military deterrent capability against Hamas, which may necessitate a military takeover of Gaza. This would have more devastating consequences for the civilian population of Gaza.

For many Palestinians, this weekend’s events offer Israelis a small taste of what their own lives have been like under decades of occupation. However, early celebrations are likely to soon turn to anger and frustration as the number of Palestinian civilian casualties will continue to rise. Violence begets violence.

In the short and medium term, the trauma of Hamas’ surprise attack will have far-reaching consequences for Israel’s domestic politics.

It is still too early to assess the possible long-term repercussions of the attack on Israelis and their sense of security. But one thing is clear: the already difficult prospects for building trust between the Israeli and Palestinian people have just suffered a devastating blow.

In his 2022 memoir, Bibi: My Story, Netanyahu wrote about his decision during Israel’s “Pillar of Defense” operation against Hamas in 2012 to prevent an Israeli ground attack on Gaza.

Such an attack, he warned, could lead to many hundreds of Israeli Defense Force casualties and many thousands of Palestinian casualties, something he strongly opposed. He authorized ground incursions on two other occasions (operations “Cast Lead” in 2008 and “Protective Edge” in 2014. But his tendency toward caution prevailed in other cases in the face of strong militaristic pressures.

Arguably, the national trauma of the Hamas offensive and the radical makeup of Netanyahu’s right-wing government will make it very difficult for him to show similar restraint in the coming days.

This article has been published in ‘The conversation‘.