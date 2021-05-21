Israel’s Security Cabinet approved a unilateral ceasefire in the conflict with Palestine. On Thursday, May 20, reports The jerusalem post…

According to the agreement, the Israeli side should cease fire on May 21 at 2.00 local time (coinciding with Moscow time).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his intention to hold a meeting on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, May 20, calling a government meeting to discuss security issues, including the cessation of hostilities in Israel.

On Friday, May 21, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s First Deputy Representative to the United Nations, commented on the Israeli government’s ceasefire decision and expressed hope that this agreement would be “long-term.” He also called on both sides to “respect the norms of international humanitarian law and prevent civilian casualties.”

In turn, President of the United States Joe Biden, during his conversation with Netanyahu, thanked the Prime Minister in connection with Israel’s decision to stop hostilities from the Gaza Strip, adding that the United States is ready to help the country with the restoration of the Iron Dome air defense system.

In early May, the conflict between Palestine and Israel escalated. Then the Israeli authorities began to evict Arab families in East Jerusalem, which provoked riots and Palestinian protests. On May 10, the radical group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, intervened in the situation. The sides exchanged missile strikes.

According to the latest information, 12 people were killed in Israel, more than 50 were seriously injured. The number of Palestinians who have died as a result of Israeli retaliatory air strikes has reached 230, of which 65 are minors. More than 1.7 thousand people were injured.