The Lebanese President, Michel Aoun, and the Israeli Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, signed this Thursday, October 27, a maritime border demarcation agreement. The pact, mediated by the US, will allow them to share out deposits for offshore energy exploration and marks a diplomatic exit to decades of hostility between the two countries, technically at war.

Unprecedented agreement between two countries technically at war. Without meeting under the same roof, the leaders of Israel and Lebanon signed on October 27 the first pact in their history on the demarcation of maritime borders.

An action that ends the long-standing dispute related to its gas-rich waters. After the signing, both nations distribute valuable deposits of that resource on the high seas.

The area in dispute for years between the two sides is about 860 square kilometers in the eastern Mediterranean, which is home to the Karish and Qana gas fields. With the agreement, the Israelis will be able to exploit the first and the Lebanese will be able to explore, and eventually exploit, the second.

A UN naval ship and a Lebanese military ship patrol in the Mediterranean Sea, seen from Naqura, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, on October 27, 2022, the day of the signing of a US-brokered deal. establishing a maritime border between the two countries. © Reuters/Aziz Tahr

The compromise was reached after months of indirect and intermittent talks that began in 2020, with the mediation of Amos Hochstein, the United States envoy for energy affairs.

“This agreement was drafted with the idea that it would be between two countries that do not have diplomatic relations (…) I think that the good will and good faith efforts of all parties is what will make this move forward,” Hochstein said from the Lebanese presidential palace, in the city of Baabda, after receiving the agreement signed by the president of that country, Michel Aoun, followed by the signature in Israel by the prime minister, Yair Lapid.

The Washington representative assured that he hopes that the agreement will be maintained, even with the changes of government in the two countries, after referring to the upcoming elections on November 1, in Israel, and the end of Aoun’s term, on November 31. october.

The deal must stand “regardless of who is elected very soon as the next president of Lebanon,” he stressed.

Start “a new era”

From Baada, in western Lebanon, where President Michel Aoun signed the document, the government’s negotiator, Elias Bou Saaba, assured that this is the beginning of “a new era” between the two parties; while in Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the signing as a “tremendous achievement” and a “historic” step.

Although the two nations have been formally at odds since Israel’s creation in 1948, the deal would mark a breakthrough in their relations.

“It is not every day that an enemy country recognizes the State of Israel, in a written agreement, in full view of the international community,” Lapid told his cabinet in comments broadcast on local television.

The deal is expected to help Beirut out of its crippling economic crisis, which has plunged three-quarters of its population into poverty.

In addition, it would help to strengthen the weakened Lebanese pound and possibly the new explorations would alleviate the usual and crippling blackouts in the country.

For the past two years, Lebanon has been in a severe economic crisis that has worsened amid fuel shortages.

Meanwhile, Israel, in addition to the energy benefits, hopes the pact will reduce the risk of war with the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

While Lebanon and Israel expressed satisfaction at having resolved a dispute peacefully, prospects for a broader diplomatic breakthrough are not on the table for now.

With Reuters and AP