The 2 countries will be able to explore offshore energy in the Mediterranean Sea; negotiations were mediated by the United States

The President of Lebanon, Michel Auon, and the Prime Minister of Israel, Yair Lapid, signed this Thursday (27.Oct.2022) an agreement to share the eastern border of the Mediterranean Sea. The information is from the Israeli newspaper haaretz.

The decision allows the exploitation of energy offshore of countries in the region. The negotiations were mediated by the United States.

The countries reached the agreement on October 11. The 860 square kilometer area in the Mediterranean has been disputed since 1948. The Karish and Qana gas fields are located there.

The Israeli government will also be able to exploit Karish without threats of attack from the political group Hezbollah. British company Energean Plc is expected to operate production in the field.

In Publication on Twitter, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid reinforces the historic importance of the agreement: “This is a political achievement, it is not every day that an enemy state recognizes the State of Israel in a written agreement, in front of the entire international community.”

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, also celebrated the agreement on his profile on the social network: ”[…] This historic agreement promotes the interests of both countries and the region and this moment marks a new chapter of prosperity and hope. Congratulations to all involved.”