Kosovo wants to be the first predominantly Muslim country to open its embassy not in Tel Aviv, but in the Israeli capital Jerusalem. Brussels is angry – and is therefore even questioning the Balkans’ possible accession to the EU.

I.Ever more states with a Muslim majority are establishing diplomatic relations with Israel. Turkey made the start in 1949. Iran followed in 1950, which broke off relations after the revolution, Burkina Faso and Sierra Leone in 1961, Senegal in 1962, Egypt in 1980, Albania in 1991, Azerbaijan, Gambia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan 1992, Turkmenistan 1993, Jordan 1994, Bosnia-Herzegovina 1997, Mauritania 1999, although relations have been frozen since 2009, Guinea and Chad in 2016.

On the initiative of Donald Trump, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, Morocco and Kosovo were added in 2020. At the beginning of February it was announced that Kosovo would be the first Muslim-majority country to open its embassy in the Israeli capital, Jerusalem.

also read

The European Union reacted coldly. Their foreign policy spokesman, Peter Stano, reminded the Kosovars that the EU was striving for a two-state solution in which “Jerusalem should act as the capital of both states”. Until then, the embassies of the EU countries should remain in Tel Aviv. The opening of an embassy in Jerusalem could even endanger Kosovo’s admission to the EU.

What shoud that? Nobody is more interested in peace in the region than Europeans. Nothing is more detrimental to peace than mixing religion and politics. If the struggle for the Holy Land is de-ideologized by the fact that Muslim countries normalize their relations with Israel, that they even recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, that should be in the interests of the EU.

also read opinion 25 years of the Dayton Agreement

If the EU had at least a roadmap for the accession of the Western Balkans Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia, a strategy to combat the increasing Russian, Chinese and Turkish influence, to fight corruption and to democratize, Stano’s intervention could if not approve, so understand.

It looks like Jews and Arabs are more likely to make peace than these countries can become EU members. Under these circumstances, Stano’s threat is not only empty, but also outrageous and obviously purely anti-Israel motivated.