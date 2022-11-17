Today, Thursday, Israel and Jordan signed an agreement to clean up the Jordan River, on the sidelines of the Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP 27) held in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.
The MOU did not include concrete details but emphasized the need to rehabilitate the river.
Tamar Zandberg, Israel’s Minister of Environmental Protection, described the agreement as “an expression of the close relationship… between the two countries.”
“Removing hazards, cleaning up and restoring water flow and enhancing the natural ecosystems of the Jordan River will help us prepare for the climate crisis,” she said.
“Jordan and Israel signed an agreement declaring intent to rehabilitate and improve the environment and water system of the Jordan River and the Dead Sea,” the official Jordanian Petra news agency said.
She added, “The declaration of intent was signed on the Jordanian side by the Minister of Water and Irrigation, Eng. Muhammad al-Najjar, and on the Israeli side, the Minister of Environmental Protection, Tamar Zanderberg.”
Eco Peace Middle East, a regional environmental peacebuilding organization that includes activists from Israel, Jordan and Palestine, praised the agreement, saying that “the rehabilitation of the Jordan River is a critical adaptation to the climate.”
#Israel #Jordan #sign #agreement
Leave a Reply