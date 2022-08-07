Israel and Islamic Jihad signed a truce, it came into force at 23:30 on August 7

Israel and Islamic Jihadrecognized as terrorist and banned in Russia) signed a truce. According to the agency AFP, it came into force on August 7 at 23:30 Moscow time. According to information The Jerusalem PostIsrael confirmed the truce.

The head of the political department of the radical group, Mohammed al-Hindi, said that a mediator from Egypt, who is negotiating with the parties, will announce a truce. At the same time, an Israeli official said that in case of violation of the regime, Israel reserves the right to use force. “We will not allow any factor to disrupt the daily life of the people of Israel,” he said.

It was assumed that the ceasefire will begin to operate from 20:00 local time (coincides with Moscow). However, later it became known that the truce was thwarted due to the demands that the radical Islamic Jihad group presented to Israel and Egypt as a mediator in the negotiations.

The political scientist allowed a new aggravation of the conflict

Dmitry Maryasis, head of the Israeli department at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, believes that a new truce between the parties will not be long-term. He noted that short-term exacerbations of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict occur regularly. “There are outbreaks all the time, and then, through the mediation of Egypt, Qatar or someone else, the parties agree on a ceasefire,” the political scientist said.

Related materials:

At the same time, Mariasis admitted that after some time a “more or less long-term” ceasefire would still be achieved. “The situation repeats itself over and over again, last year there was an outbreak in May, but we still agreed, it was enough for a year. Now it can be the same, ”he stated.

Israel conducted an operation in the Gaza Strip

On August 5, Israel began to strike in the Gaza Strip. The country’s defense army said that Operation Dawn is being carried out against the Islamic Jihad group. In addition, a special situation was declared in the border areas.

Already on August 7, the military wing of the al-Quds Brigades reported that a high-ranking commander of the Islamic Jihad group, Khaled Mansour, died during an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip. It was specified that he died on the evening of August 6 in the city of Rafah.

Related materials:

On the same day, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced that the goals of the military operation in the Gaza Strip had been achieved. He specified that Israel’s military actions are at the final stage. “There is no point in continuing the operation,” added Lapid.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, on August 7, the number of victims from Israeli air strikes on the southern provinces of the Gaza Strip amounted to 29 dead. Another 253 people were injured.