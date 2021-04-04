The Prime Minister of Israel, Benyamin Netanyahu, publicly accused the Islamic Republic on Sunday of the attack suffered on February 25 by the vehicle carrier ‘MV Helios Ray’ in the Gulf of Oman. An explosion forced the Israeli-owned ship to stop on its way to repair the damage suffered to the hull, but Tehran denied these allegations “emphatically” and framed them within the “obsessive behavior” of Israel with them, according to the spokesman of Israel. Saeed Khatibzadeh Exteriors.

Two weeks later the reverse situation occurred when a projectile hit the Iranian freighter ‘Shahr e Kord’ when he was sailing at a distance of 50 kilometers off the coast of Israel. Ali Ghiasian, spokesman for the Iran Shipping Company, described it as a “terrorist act” and reported that the ship was able to continue its route to Spain after fixing the problems caused by the explosion. Netanyahu did not speak about this incident, but when asked about his relationship with Iran, he insisted that “it is Israel’s greatest enemy and I am determined to stop it. We are hitting him throughout the region.

Experts in the area have it clear. “This is a full-fledged cold war, which runs the risk of heating up with the slightest mistake. We are in a spiral that grows and could get out of control », said the analyst Ali Vaez, of the International Crisis Group (ICG), to the newspaper ‘The New York Times’. This American newspaper had access to intelligence sources from Israel and the United States who confirmed that since 2019, Israeli commandos have attacked at least ten Iranian cargo ships. Most of the vessels carried oil to Syria and two, including the ‘Shahr e Kord’, would be loaded with weapons for the Bashar el-Assad regime, according to these same sources.

‘The Wall Street Journal’ (WSJ) was the first medium to reveal this covert war on the high seas that Israelis and Iranians prefer to keep a low profile. Most incidents are not made public, but each one knows who is behind it. The newspaper, also citing US and Israeli security sources, revealed that the Jewish state has resorted to weapons such as sea mines to stop the enemy’s oil tankers in the Red Sea and the Mediterranean heading for Syria because it fears that “the benefits of oil are used to finance extremist groups in the Middle East. ‘

Pulse in Syria



Since the outbreak of the war in Syria, the pulse between Israelis and Iranians has spread to a country where the Islamic republic supports El-Assad and, together with Russia, has become one of the keys that explains why it continues in the can. The Iranian Syrian agenda, like the one it has in Lebanon through Hezbollah, goes through reinforcing its irregular presence to put pressure on the Hebrew state on its northern border.

The growing Iranian presence made Israel, which, since 2017, has struck a thousand targets on Syrian soil and destroyed a third of the anti-aircraft defense systems, as revealed by the newspaper ‘Haaretz’ in the summer of 2020. In this case, as with the war at sea, most operations are not officially admitted.

The list of the exchange of blows in the dirty war that these adversaries maintain is long. Now it is Israel who accuses and Iran denies it, then it will be the other way around. In recent months, it is the Iranians who have openly accused the Israelis of the summer explosion at the Natanz nuclear plant or the recent murder of scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, but they have never officially recognized it.

This increase in tension in the region coincides with a particularly delicate moment for the nuclear deal. Since Donald Trump decided to abandon it and reimpose sanctions in 2018, the pact has been weakening and the arrival of Joe Biden to the White House has so far not served to revitalize it. Israel is totally opposed to recovering the 2015 text and asks its ally to maintain the policy of sanctions and maximum pressure.

The Iranians have taken steps away from the original document, although they insist they are reversible and they will once again respect everything agreed when the United States lifts the sanctions that prevent it from selling oil. These positions remain immovable at the gates of a meeting that the signing powers of the pact will hold this week in Vienna.