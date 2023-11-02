Israel suffered “a criminal and hateful attack” by Hamas, “had the sacrosanct right to protect themselves, but has no right to wage war against the Palestinians invoking Article 51 of the UN Charter”. Francesca Albanese, UN rapporteur on violations of international law in the occupied Palestinian territories, explains as a jurist what the legal limits are of the action initiated by Israel after 7 October.

“What Israel is doing is outside of what international law allows – he says in an interview with Adnkronos – After the hateful and criminal attack launched by Hamas, Israel invoked the right to self-defense pursuant to Article 51 of the UN Charter, which contemplates the right to use force against another state. But in this case the threat to Israel comes from an armed group present in an area that the State of Israel occupies there is no legal basis for waging war“.

In 3 weeks the same deaths as in 19 months of war in Ukraine

Not to mention, underlines Albanese, who is a jurist expert in international law, that “there is already a specific ruling from the International Court of Justice with respect to the OPT, according to which Israel cannot invoke the right of defense against the people of a territory it occupies, and which it should protect under international law. The response granted to Israel is in terms of maintaining and restoring public order, not the right to military action”. And then, with the operation in Gaza, according to the United Nations expert, the State of Israel “is violating the principle of distinction, because civilian targets cannot be hit indiscriminately” with the pretext of bombing ‘terrorists’, “there is the precautionary principle, whereby if there is a risk of hitting civilians the operations must be considered or suspended , and there is the principle of proportionality, evaluating the damage done and justified in relation to the military objective pursued”. All principles that Israel is not respecting, having already caused almost 9,000 victims in 3 weeks (the same number of Ukrainian deaths in 19 months of fighting between two national armies) Albanian comments, and for whose violations “it could be accused of war crimes, in the same way as Hamas, for killing civilians and taking hostages”.

In Jabalia crime of intentional extermination

In Jabalia, the Palestinian refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip where hundreds of civilians were killed in Israeli bombing, there is the possibility that “the crime of intentional extermination” will be proven. This is the opinion of Francesca Albanese, UN rapporteur on violations of international law in the occupied Palestinian territory, who denounces “a very serious crime” committed in that camp, “where hundreds of people were killed because Israel suspected that there was hiding a Hamas commander.”

“But even if there had been – accuses Albanese – nothing justifies the killing of hundreds of civilians and the destruction of hundreds of houses”. Just as nothing has ever justified the 16 years of complete air, land and naval blockade of Gaza, “a collective punishment that has become even heavier in recent weeks”. “Starve a people, force them to drink non-potable water or sea waterrisking children dying because the incubators in hospitals don’t get power could be seen as a crime against humanityin the context of war crimes that the International Criminal Court will have to investigate,” he underlines.

The UN rapporteur then also talks about what is happening in the West Bank, where Palestinians are subjected to “real pogroms”. “In my 16 months in office, 60 Israelis and 460 Palestinians were killed, including many minors – the UN rapporteur quotes – hit either by soldiers who often shot from the waist up, therefore to kill, as indicated by Israeli NGOs, or by settlers authorized to go around armed, both responsible for thousands of incursions and attacks”. And also in the crosshairs are “Palestinians who have Israeli citizenship or Israelis who protest against this state of affairs”.

“Anti-Semitism is a concern as is racism against those who support Palestinians”

As for the acts against Jewish communities that are occurring around the world, “anti-Semitism is an ancient plague which is very worrying – says Albanese – as well Islamophobia and discrimination against Palestinians and anyone who shows solidarity with them are worryingwhich is growing in Western countries”. This was told to Adnkronos by Francesca Albanese, UN rapporteur on violations of international law in the occupied Palestinian territories, while the number of cases of anti-Semitism in Europe and the United States is increasing dramatically.

“Unfortunately, anti-Semitism – he claims – could occur as a reaction to what Israel does, which proclaims itself as a Jewish state. And in a context in which the responsibilities of states end up becoming the responsibility of a people; this is unjustifiable”.

But, underlines Albanese, “all those actions by governments that aim to stifle those who want to express their thoughts are also worrying: There are many European citizens who are prevented from demonstrating their solidarity with the Palestinian people who are experiencing unprecedented violenceafter decades of military occupation and colonization, also many Jews who fight for Palestinian rights, and this is a form of racism, of which the Palestinians and those who support them are victims.”