Tensions between Israel and the militant movement Hezbollah in Lebanon continue to rise. The Israeli government even threatens Hezbollah with ‘all-out war’. Part of the battle now also involves causing forest fires. Even medieval methods are used for this, such as a mega-catapult. “A safe and effective way to start a fire.”

