THE’Israel’s preemptive strike on Lebanon on Sundayto stop a possible large-scale action by Hezbollah, which in turn responded by claiming the launch of hundreds of rockets against the Jewish state, may have avoided, at least for the moment, the outbreak of an all-out war between the parties.

This is the belief of Middle Eastern diplomats and defense analysts interviewed by the Washington Post, who say that Sunday’s ‘controlled’ escalation allows both Israel and Hezbollah to claim a military success and save face with their respective publics. The intense exchange of rockets, missiles and drones, the most intense since October, was a sort of emergency brake pulled before a potentially dramatic escalation.

“Both are satisfied with the results, which makes it less likely that a full-blown war will break out,” said a senior Middle Eastern diplomat, noting that Hezbollah was able to claim it had avenged the killing of its commander Fuad Shukr, while Israel demonstrated the strength of its security apparatus and its ability to protect its citizens.

“Today, both Hezbollah and Israel share one thing: they are both happy,” commented an Israeli official who agreed with the diplomat’s analysis. “They can say they attacked and hit key military positions, and Israel can say it prevented a larger attack and protected civilians.”

Three alleged Hezbollah militants in Lebanon and an Israeli sailor, struck by fragments of an interceptor missile, lost their lives in the clash. Many throughout the Middle East, writes the Washington Post, breathed “a sigh of relief.” And the fact that the situation has not deteriorated irremediably is also demonstrated by the continuation of negotiations in Cairo on a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza, with the White House speaking of “progress.”

“If this was Hezbollah’s all-out response, it’s the latest demonstration that the group will seek to avoid escalation with Israel at all costs,” said Harrison Mann, a former Middle East intelligence analyst at the Defense Intelligence Agency.

The calibrated response by both sides, however, has by no means eliminated regional threats, as the Pentagon also recalled yesterday. Tensions along the border remain very high. Hezbollah and Israel have resumed low-intensity cross-border exchanges. Tens of thousands of civilians remain displaced on both sides of the border and the war in Gaza continues to rage.

“We have returned to the routine operations that began on October 8,” confirmed a source close to Hezbollah. But the real unknown is Iran, whose retaliation for the assassination in Tehran of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh is still pending. Several analysts argue that the risk of a wider regional war has only been postponed, not avoided, and will depend above all on the progress of the talks on Gaza.

“Iran will probably respond in one way or another, to what extent and when is unclear, but obviously the hope is that progress in the talks will lead to a de-escalation,” a Middle East official told The Washington Post.