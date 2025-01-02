Israel and Hamas intend to resume negotiations this Friday in Doha about a ceasefire in the Gaza Stripas both parties have officially confirmed. They will do so together with the mediating countries – Qatar, Egypt and the US – and in order to unblock talks that have been paralyzed for a week. Hamas then accused Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister, of imposing new conditions when the foundations for an agreement were solid.

Now, the Islamist group assures that “the agreement is possible and can be achieved soon” if the Israeli Government “retracts the new conditions that hindered the achievement of an agreement between the two parties.” He points out as one of the points of conflict the list of live hostages that Netanyahu “insists on obtaining” and explains that he needs a few days of truce to contact other groups that are guarding hostages to find out where they are and if they are alive or dead.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s office announced yesterday that it has given approval for a delegation led by the foreign intelligence service, Mossad, and the internal intelligence service, the Shin Bet, together with the Israeli Army, to travel to Doha. For its part, Hamas also confirmed the presence of its delegation. An Egyptian source familiar with the negotiations also told EFE that “the agreement is almost ready and the obstacles can be overcome.”

At least 75 Gazans killed

Meanwhile, the attacks continue. In recent hours, the Israeli Army has launched several bombings against Hamas Police targets in Gaza City, Magazzi (center of the Strip) and the humanitarian zone of Mawasi (in the south), which has caused the death of at least 75 Gazans and dozens of injured, local sources confirmed.

Of the total number of deaths, at least 40 died in Gaza Cityone of the points most punished today by the Army whose attacks have reached the neighborhoods of Zeitún, Al Tuffah, Al Shati, Al Daraj, Shujaiya, among others.

Furthermore, as local sources confirmed to EFE, at least four of the Israeli bombings launched against the Gazan capital sought to kill police officers in the enclave. The Ministry of Health of the enclave, in the hands of Hamas, accused Israel of having carried out at least “34 raids and crimes” in all the governorates of the enclave “against unarmed civilians” in the last 24 hours.