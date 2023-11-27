The Israeli Government and the Islamist group Hamas agreed this Monday to extend the truce, the exchange of hostages for prisoners and the entry of aid into Gaza, two more days, giving respite to the two million Gazans who have suffered a month and a half of incessant bombings and hope to Israeli families who hope to recover their loved ones.

Before the list was closed with the names of the captives and prisoners who would be exchanged on the fourth day of the truce, Hamas and Qatar announced the extension of the pause, which began on Friday and ended this Monday.

“The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas announces that it has been agreed with the brothers in Qatar and Egypt to extend the temporary humanitarian truce for two more days under the same conditions as the previous truce,” the group reported in a statement released through Telegram. confirming that the pact will last until Thursday at 7 am, local time.

For his part, the spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Department, Majed al Ansari, wrote on his X social network account that “the State of Qatar announces that, as part of the ongoing mediation, an agreement has been reached to extend humanitarian truce for two more days in the Gaza Strip.

The announcement came shortly before the agreement, which took effect on Friday at 7 a.m. that day, expired. and that provided for the release of 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners, all minors or women.

In addition, it includes the entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and a clause by which the pact could be extended for up to ten days in case Hamas commits to handing over at least ten more captives per day.

Now, the extension is expected to maintain the daily ratio of hostages and prisoners released by both sides, i.e. a Hamas hostage in exchange for three Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

Aside from some minor inconveniences, Both sides respected the pact, which allowed the release of 69 hostages held in Gaza and 150 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. Those kidnapped freed by Hamas since Friday include 19 foreigners who were not part of the initial pact.

This Monday, ending the first phase of the agreement, 11 hostages who were in the Gaza Strip since October 7 were released. According to a group of hostages’ relatives, the 11 freed were residents of the Nir Oz kibbutz. Six of the freed hostages, according to Qatar, also have Argentine nationality, three have French nationality and two have German nationality.

As part of the agreement, Israel then proceeded with the release of a group of 33 Palestinian prisoners, including three women and 30 minors.

The Israel Prison Service confirmed the fourth round of releases of Palestinian prisoners, from the Katziot, Nafha, Ramon, Damon, Megiddo and Ofer prisons. The prisoners were gathered in Ofer prison, near the West Bank town of Betunia, from where they were taken by the Red Cross to various Israeli military checkpoints.

Recently freed Israeli hostages advance towards a Red Cross vehicle.

The truce also offered respite to Palestinians in Gaza, although according to the UN Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) The humanitarian situation remains “dangerous” and the needs “unprecedented.”

Since Friday, Several hundred trucks with aid entered the Gaza Strip, where Israel has applied a “total siege” since October 9 without the supply of water, food, electricity or medicine.

Although the UN did not report the exact number of trucks that entered the last day, on Sunday it had estimated at least 248 trucks the number of vehicles that have brought aid to the Palestinian enclave.

In northern Gaza, the area most ravaged by the conflict and de facto occupied by Israeli forces, The Palestinian Red Crescent was able to distribute more than a thousand tons of food to the Jabalia refugee camp on Sunday, as well as tents, warm clothing, bottled water and medical supplies.

Unloading Saudi aid for the Gaza Strip on the runway of the Egyptian El-Arish airport.

The truce also allowed humanitarian agencies to bring cooking gas to Gaza for the first time since the beginning of the conflict.which according to the UN translated into long lines at distribution stations, up to two kilometers long.

The numbers of evacuees to the south, which reached thousands each day, also decreased with the truce and on Sunday fewer than 400 were registered.

However, Adnan Abu Hasna, UNRWA spokesperson, assured that “we should send 200 trucks a day for at least two months to respond to the needs,” stating that in certain sectors of the enclave there was “neither drinking water nor food.”

What will happen when the truce comes to an end?

The truth is The extension of the truce was announced this Monday amid strong international pressure from the European Union, NATO and the president of the United States himself, Joe Biden, to extend the ceasefire. The United States, in fact, stated this Monday that it hopes the truce will last a few more days.

Qatar, mediator of the agreement together with the US and Egypt, showed through its Foreign Minister, Mohamed bin Abderrahman, that His country hopes that the agreement between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas to extend the truce in the Gaza Strip for two more days will lead to a permanent ceasefire.

Launching of flares over the Gaza Strip.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated on Sunday that once the ceasefire ends, operations to “eliminate Hamas” will resume. and an analysis of The Economist He stressed this Monday that “a brutal battle for southern Gaza looms after the truce ends.”

According to the magazine, Hamas could choose to hold Israeli soldiers and men hostage in order to achieve a prolonged ceasefire agreement and the release of more Palestinian prisoners. However, it indicates The Economist, Israel will resume its attack looking for how to proceed south while scouring the rubble of the north.

“The fighting that will follow could be worse than the previous ones (…). Hamas is nowhere near surrendering and will undoubtedly fight harder in the south, adopting what could be a last stand,” he concludes.

Israel declared war on Hamas on October 7 following an attack by the Islamist group, which included the launching of more than 4,000 rockets and the infiltration of some 3,000 militants, who killed some 1,200 people and kidnapped more than 240 in nearby Israeli communities. to the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s air, naval and ground forces have since counterattacked in the Palestinian enclave, where more than 15,000 people have died. According to Palestinian authorities, the majority are children and women. It is estimated that more than 36,000 are injured and that there are also nearly 7,000 missing, whose whereabouts are either unknown or are believed to be under the rubble.

