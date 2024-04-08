Middle East, Israel and Hamas deny progress in negotiations

Cold shower in the hope of progress in negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Cairo: the prospect had been floated by an Egyptian intelligence source, informed about the talks in Cairo, but both Israel and the Palestinians have denied it.



“We don't yet see an agreement on the horizon. The distance (between the parties) is still large and so far there has been nothing substantial”, reported Israeli government sources as reported by Canale 12 and Yedioth Ahronoth. Similar line in Gaza. UAn informed Hamas source told Al-Jazeera that there is no progress and that Israel has not responded to any of the Islamist organization's requests.

“All the attempts and efforts of the mediators to reach an agreement clashed with Israeli obstinacy,” a source from the Palestinian factions added more to the matter when speaking to the Lebanese broadcaster Al-Mayadeen. “There is no progress at the moment. If there are any, we will announce it through official channels. Hamas is firm in its demands, including a ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the entry of aid, the return of Gaza's displaced people and an exchange of prisoners.”