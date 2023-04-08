Neither Israel nor Hamas seem interested in an escalation of tension and after 48 hours of violence an apparent normality returned to the area. The question is how long the weapons will remain silent after a new episode of rocket fire from Lebanon and Gaza and bombardments by Israeli aircraft both on Lebanese soil and in the Strip. Despite harsh rhetoric from leaders of both sides, the army ended its response to a 34-rocket attack from Lebanese soil on Thursday and Hamas stopped firing rockets.

In this exchange of blows there were no fatalities, quite the opposite in the West Bank, where two settlers died after their car was shot at the gates of their settlement north of Jericho. The security forces immediately put a device to try to stop the attacker, who fled.

The spiral began this time after two police assaults on the Al Aqsa mosque in the middle of Ramadan. The Police assured that they were operations to reduce “agitators” who had locked themselves in the holy place and the images of the brutality used and the hundreds of arrests made went viral on social networks. Al Aqsa, Islam’s third holiest site, is a red line for the Palestinians and every time Israel has used violence there the situation has become more complicated.

The Hezbollah Factor



The attack with dozens of rockets from Lebanon was the most serious launched from this country since the 2006 war. Hezbollah immediately distanced itself and all eyes then turned to Hamas, although it is hard to believe that the Palestinians could do it without the green light from omnipresent Party of God. Israeli media such as Walla revealed that reports from the Army and Mossad were put on the table of the Security Council, the first in favor of avoiding an escalation against Hezbollah and the second supporting the option of hitting the Shiite militia. Finally, those responsible for the Jewish State chose to focus their attacks on Hamas positions and avoid direct clash with Hezbollah.

In 2006, a 33-day war between the Lebanese Shiite militia and Israel resulted in 1,200 deaths in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 158 deaths in Israel, mostly military. Since then there has been a truce in force, which nobody knows when it will be broken. Not for the moment.