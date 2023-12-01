Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 01/12/2023 – 6:30

After a week of truce, Israel returns to bombing Gaza after Hamas violated the pause and fired a missile at Israeli territory. After the end of the seven-day truce, fighting in the Gaza Strip resumed this Friday (01/12) , according to announcements made by Israel and the radical Islamic group Hamas. The resumption of the conflict occurred shortly after the pause period ended at 7 am (local time).

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) accused Hamas of breaking the truce. “Hamas violated the operational pause and, in addition, fired on Israeli territory. The Israel Defense Forces have resumed fighting against the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip,” they declared in a statement.

The Israeli army claimed to have intercepted a missile fired from Gaza shortly before the end of the truce. The message was sent to the press just over an hour before the end of the pause in the conflict established with the Islamic group. Israel has resumed bombings across the region, from Gaza City and Jabalia, in the north of the enclave, to Khan Yunis and Rafah, in the extreme south.

Hamas also confirmed the resumption of fighting and said it will face Israel’s new attacks on Gaza with “firmity” and “heroism.” “What Israel was unable to achieve for 50 days before the truce, it will not achieve if it continues its aggression,” he added in the statement. The group also said that the new attacks have already resulted in 14 deaths, including children, and around 20 injuries.

The Interior Ministry of the Gaza Strip, controlled by Hamas since 2007, stated that “Israeli planes are flying over the region and their vehicles opened fire in the northwest of the enclave”.

US alert

The return of fighting comes just hours after the United States, Israel’s main ally, warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government against resuming the conflict unless Israel had a concrete plan to prevent civilian deaths.

This Thursday, American Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli officials and urged them to do more to protect Palestinian civilians. It was unclear to what extent Netanyahu would respond to US requests.

After the resumption of the conflict, the Israeli prime minister’s office stated that “it is committed to achieving the objectives of the war: freeing the hostages, eliminating Hamas and ensuring that Gaza never again poses a threat to the residents of Israel.”

Qatar stated that negotiations on the conflict are still ongoing and warned that the resumption of military operations hampers mediation efforts and worsens the humanitarian disaster in Gaza. Qatar also appealed to the international community to act quickly to stop the fighting.

One week truce

The agreement to pause the conflict that began on October 7 was brokered by Qatar and Egypt. Initially the truce would last four days, starting on November 24, with the possibility of extension. In the initial agreement, a clause made it possible to extend the truce for up to ten days if Hamas kept its promise to release hostages daily.

During the week-long lull in fighting, Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by several countries, freed more than 100 hostages held in Gaza, most of them Israelis. In exchange, Israel released 240 Palestinians who were imprisoned in the country. Around 140 hostages are still in the hands of Hamas.

Israel declared war on Hamas following an attack by the Islamic fundamentalist group on October 7 that involved the firing of more than 4,000 rockets and the infiltration of around 3,000 fighters that killed around 1,200 people and kidnapped more than 240 in communities close to the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli government figures. In Gaza, according to the local Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamas, the conflict has already left more than 15 thousand dead.

The truce also made it possible for humanitarian aid to arrive in Gaza. According to the UN, at least 70% of the population of the Palestinian enclave had to move from their homes due to the conflict, the majority to the south. The Gaza Ministry of Health, however, stated this Friday that the pause did not make it possible to recover from the collapse that hospitals in the region suffered during the fighting.

cn/bl (efe, Lusa, AFP, AP)