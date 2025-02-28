Israel and Hamas resume conversations to extend the high fire before the first phase expires

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas about the next phase of the Alto El Fuego in Gaza have begun in Cairo, according to Egypt, before the first phase of the truce expires on Saturday.

Radiography and Map of Alto El Fuego in Gaza: Israel daily attacks and no hamás rocket

The Egypt State Information Service reported Thursday that two delegations from Israel and Catar arrived at Cairo to “complete the negotiations related to a high fire in the Gaza Strip”, with the participation of representatives of the US party.

The authority explained in a statement that the interested parties have initiated “intensive conversations” to address the next stages of the high fire agreement, “amid the ongoing efforts to guarantee the implementation of the agreed understandings.”

The mediators – egipto, catar and USA – are also investigating ways to improve the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, as part of the efforts to relieve the suffering of the population and support stability in the region, the statement added.

The arrival of both delegations is given on the same day in which the Israeli prime minister, Benjamín Netanyahu, announced that he has sent a negotiating delegation to the Egyptian capital to continue the negotiations of the Alto El Fuego with Hamas, two days after the end of the first phase of the agreement and after this morning the last exchange of Israeli hostages was fulfilled by Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas said he was willing to initiate these conversations with Israel, which should have begun on February 3, and said that the only way to free the remaining Israeli hostages is through the commitment to said agreement.

Israel executes the largest military offensive in the West Bank in more than 20 years with the high fire in Gaza about to collapse



The Palestinian Islamist group also considered “a clear rape of high to fire” that Israel does not remove its troops from the Philadelphia corridor, the 14 -kilometer dividing between Gaza and Egypt, despite the fact that said agreement stipulates that it should be produced gradually from day 42 of the first phase of truce, this Saturday.