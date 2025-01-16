This Thursday afternoon, Israel and Hamas resolved their last-minute discrepancies that had put the ceasefire in Gaza in check. The agreement, announced on Wednesday by two of the three mediating countries (the US and Qatar), was celebrated by the international community and thousands of people on both sides, however, the Government of Benjamin Netanyahu cooled spirits by postponing the ratification of the truce (scheduled for this Thursday) due to a clash related to the release of Palestinian prisoners. This decision has strained relations to the maximum and has left a day of total uncertainty and intense bombings in Gaza, where 83 people have died, but it has finally been resolved with the overcoming of the last obstacle that prevented the pact from starting. Israel will finally hold the vote to ratify the pact this Friday, the last green light it needs for the first phase of the agreement to enter into force on Sunday.

“A few minutes ago I received a final announcement that all obstacles have been overcome and the deal is underway“, stated late in the afternoon the leader of the Israeli Shas party, Aryeh Deri, at his party’s annual conference, according to The Times Of Israel. Likewise, a member of the Hamas political bureau has told Efe that “all issues have been resolved,” which gives way to The Israeli Security Cabinet is expected to approve the truce this Friday, that would come into effect on Sunday with the first of three phases that would end the war.

The Executive meeting was scheduled for this Thursday at 11:00 a.m. local time (10:00 a.m. Spanish peninsular time). However, it has been postponed one day because, according to Israel, Hamas has attempted to renegotiate the terms of the agreement by wanting to choose who will be the prisoners released in an exchange for hostages, something that the Palestinian militia denies; as well as internal pressures in the Israeli coalition government.

“The Israeli Government will not meet until the mediators inform Israel that Hamas has accepted all elements of the agreement,” the prime minister’s office had assured before they resolved their differences. “Hamas fails to comply with parts of the agreement reached with mediators and Israel in an effort to extort last-minute concessions,” he then denounced.

In response, Hamas stated that it was committed “to the ceasefire agreement announced by the mediators” and that Israel was trying to “create tension at a critical moment” with “baseless” accusations. “The occupation wants to create a state of tension at a critical moment and we demand that it be forced to apply the agreementor,” said Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior official of the Islamist organization.

Abu Zuhri asserted that “there is no room for debate” on the application of the pact and asked the next US Administration, headed by Donald Trump, to “oblige” Israel to honor its commitments before a “Netanyahu’s attempt to sabotage the agreement”. Along these lines, Hamas spokesman Jihad Taha expressed his rejection of “the policy of evasion and procrastination” on the part of Tel Aviv.

Internal pressure on the Israeli Government

However, the approval of the agreement has also been pressured by the far-right wing of the Israeli Executive, which opposes the pact. In fact, the Minister of Finance and leader of the Jewish supremacist party Religious Zionism, Bezalel Smotrich – key to the stability of the coalition government -; like the settler and the Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, They have threatened to leave the Netanyahu Administration if the resumption of the war in Gaza is not guaranteed after the first phase of the truce.

“The faction supports the demands of the party’s chairman, Minister Bezalel Smotrich, to Prime Minister Netanyahu to guarantee Israel’s return to the war to destroy Hamas (…) immediately after the conclusion of the first phase of the agreement, as condition for the party to remain in the government coalition”the Religious Zionism formation stated in a statement.





Similarly, the Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Anti-Semitism, Amichai Chikli, has threatened to resign from office if the Israeli Army withdraws from the Philadelphia corridor, which separates the Gaza Strip from Egypt. “I will decide my vote on the agreement only after all the details are presented,” he said on social media. But even if the measure does not have the acceptance of these factions, Netanyahu would continue to have guaranteed majority support to give the green light to the ceasefire.

In parallel, The tension has also manifested itself in the streets of Israel, where far-right and Orthodox women’s groups have gathered in front of the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) to show their rejection of the agreement. “The agreement we received yesterday is absolutely unacceptable because it basically means the end of the war. This is a failure and a submission to Hamas,” Yosef Rabin, one of the Protestants, lamented to Efe.

Israeli attack leaves more than 80 dead in Gaza

A few hours after announcing the agreement in principle, the Israeli Army has attacked the Gaza Strip again, leaving at least 83 Gazans dead, in line with the figures of the Gazan Civil Defense emergency services. The Israeli offensive intensified overnight on Wednesday, with bombings on nearly 50 targets in the enclave, including military complexes, weapons warehouses and factories, and Hamas observation posts, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported. .

The attacks have been concentrated in northern Gaza, where the bombings have left the majority of victims with at least 72 deaths, of which 23 were minors and 27 women, according to Gazan authorities. According to the IDF, among the dead was Muhammad Hasham Zahedi Abu Al-Rus, a Hamas “terrorist” who participated in the October 7 attack.





Likewise, the Army has assured, as always when they attack civilian infrastructure, that they took preventive measures to avoid injuring civilians. However, the spokesman for the armed wing of Hamas, Abu Obeida, has denounced that One of the Israeli attacks was against a place where one of the hostages who would be freed andn the framework of the agreement. “At this point, any aggression or bombing by the enemy could transform the freedom of a prisoner into a tragedy,” he warned in a statement.

The total death toll in Gaza since the start of the Israeli offensive now exceeds 46,700 people, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. The latest data reflect that to date 46,788 deaths and 110,453 injuries have been confirmed, including 81 “martyrs” and 188 injured due to “eight massacres” carried out by Israeli troops during the last 24 hours. However, this figure only includes victims taken to hospitals and authorities highlight that “there are still victims under the rubble and lying in the streets,” given that ambulances and Civil Protection teams cannot reach them.