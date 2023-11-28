Israel and Hamas negotiate to include adult men in the exchange of hostages for prisoners

The agreement between Israel and Hamas advances with the same parameters in which it was extended until early Thursday: the Palestinian Islamist militia delivers Israeli women and minors that it captured in its attack on October 7 (60, with those of this Tuesday, more another 21 foreigners without compensation) in exchange for the release of three times as many Palestinian prisoners (also women and minors), a ceasefire and the entry into Gaza from Egypt of 200 trucks of humanitarian aid. However, both parties are already negotiating in Qatar, the main mediator, to extend the pact for a few more days, but introducing changes. The main one: include adult males in the exchange. The directors of Mossad, David Barnea; of the CIA, William Burns, and of the Egyptian intelligence services, Abbas Kamel, seek a consensus in Doha this Tuesday.

The two Arab mediators, Qatar and Egypt, intend to take advantage of the rapprochement that the dialogue has generated to transform it into a definitive ceasefire. “Or, at least, in a longer truce”, thanks to the “positive momentum” that has been generated, said Majed Al Ansari, spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, in a press conference.

As the pact represents a humanitarian respite for a destroyed and blockaded Gaza, the UN World Food Program has also called for the weapons to be silenced permanently. “Just six days are not enough to provide all the help that is needed. The people of Gaza have to eat every day, not just six days,” said its director for the Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe, Corinne Fleischer, quoted in a statement.

Israel, on the other hand, is pressing in Doha for the new version of the exchange to include soldiers. In further proof of the importance that Israeli public opinion attaches to the return of the hostages, its Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has issued a statement to indicate only that he has spoken with the director of Mossad by telephone.

Ahmad Salaima receives a hug from a family member after his release this Tuesday. AHMAD GHARABLI (AFP)

Israel vehemently rejects leaving Gaza without ending Hamas, and its Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, made it clear again this Tuesday: “The army is prepared to continue fighting. We are using the pause days as part of the agreement t