Demonstrations in support of Israel took place today in various parts of the world.
This is how the fourth day progresses after the multiple attack launched from Gaza.
On October 7, an attack surprised Israel while the inhabitants were on a holiday, Shabbat.
Thousands of missiles and armed Palestinian militiamen from Gaza infiltrated Israeli territory last Saturday, in the city of Sderot.
In fact, Hamas military commander Mohamed Deif issued a statement calling the militant attacks and infiltration into Israel “the day of the great revolution.”
Since then, Israel declared a state of war this morning and began Operation “Iron Swords.”
According to the latest report, more than 1,500 people have died since the start of the war.
Follow here minute by minute of the conflict that has the Middle East in suspense:
More than 1,500 dead
More than 1,500 people have already been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas militias, with some 6,400 injured in total, a spokesman for the United Nations Humanitarian Aid Coordination Office (OCHA) said today.
The displaced in Gaza are more than 187,000
Those displaced within the Gaza Strip as a result of the war between Israel and the Islamic militias present in the Palestinian territory have increased in the last 24 hours and exceed 187,000, and it is taken for granted that this number will rise in the coming hours, according to the United Nations.
Israeli Army confirms having recovered some 1,500 bodies
The Israeli Army today confirmed having recovered around 1,500 bodies of Hamas militiamen in Israeli territory, which gives an idea of the number of troops that the Palestinian militia deployed in its brutal multiple attack against Israel.
“Yes, the numbers are more or less that,” about 1,500, confirmed to the media by the international spokesman for the Israeli Army, Richard Hecht.
Israel regains control of territory in the border area
Israel has regained control of the border area with the Gaza Strip and has managed to stop the infiltration of Hamas militiamen into its territory, the Israeli Army reported this Tuesday, the fourth day of war against the Islamist movement.
“We have practically restored complete control of the border fence with Gaza, we are restoring and organizing the perimeter,” Army spokesman Richard Hecht told international media.
(Can read:
