On October 7, an attack surprised Israel while the inhabitants were on a holiday, Shabbat.

Thousands of missiles and armed Palestinian militiamen from Gaza infiltrated Israeli territory last Saturday, in the city of Sderot.

In fact, Hamas military commander Mohamed Deif issued a statement calling the militant attacks and infiltration into Israel “the day of the great revolution.”

Since then, Israel declared a state of war this morning and began Operation “Iron Swords.”

According to the latest report, more than 1,500 people have died since the start of the war.

