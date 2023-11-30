Qatar announced this Thursday (30) the extension for another day of the humanitarian truce between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas, which began last Friday (24), a period in which both parties exchanged Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners. .

“The Palestinian and Israeli sides have reached an agreement to extend the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip for another day (today, Thursday), under the same conditions as before,” said Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman , Majid al Ansari, in a statement.

Al Ansari noted that these conditions “are a (temporary) ceasefire and enable the entry of humanitarian aid,” highlighting that the extension of the pause “was achieved within the framework of joint mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the United States.”

The spokesman for Qatar, whose country is the main mediator between Israel and Hamas, and is home to the political office of the Palestinian Islamic group, “confirmed the continued intensification of efforts with the aim of achieving a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip ”, according to the official Qatari news agency QNA.

The four-day humanitarian pause came into force last Friday and was extended for the first time on Monday by two days. The extension of the truce for another 24 hours was announced by Qatar minutes before the end of the temporary armistice, at 7am today (local time, 2am Brasília time).

This will be the seventh day of the humanitarian pause that has allowed hostilities to cease for the first time since October 7, when Hamas carried out a multiple attack on Israel in which 1,200 people were killed and around 240 were abducted and taken to the Strip. Gaza.

During the first six days of the truce, 210 Palestinian prisoners were released from Israeli prisons, all women and children, as part of the pact, while Hamas released 97 hostages, 73 Israelis and 24 foreigners.

It was also possible to bring more medical aid, food and fuel into Gaza to help the civilian population of the Palestinian enclave, while hundreds of Palestinians with dual nationalities and citizens of other countries, as well as injured Palestinians, managed to leave the Strip through the land crossing. Rafah, on the border with Egypt.

The announcement of the extension of the pause comes just hours after the arrival in Israel of the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, where he intends to discuss a possible extension of the truce to achieve the release of more hostages who remain in Gaza.

It is estimated that there are still around 145 hostages in the Strip, and the proposed extension of the truce would involve the release of an additional 10 people daily in exchange for Israel’s release of 30 Palestinian prisoners. (With EFE Agency)