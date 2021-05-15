Israeli air force planes continued their bombardments this Saturday in the Gaza Strip and Hamas militias responded by firing rockets – especially on Tel Aviv – on the sixth day of hostilities. At least 10 people from the same family have died in an Israeli airstrike on the refugee camp north of the enclave capital. The Israeli Army has also demolished a 12-story tower in Gaza City, home to the US news agency Associated Press (AP) and the Qatari television network Al Jazeera. As the contenders become entangled in the logic of war, the mediation of Egypt, Qatar and the United States, backed by the EU and other Arab countries, intensifies their efforts to try to reach a ceasefire in the coming hours.

The Israeli Army – in what is its largest offensive in seven years – has hit “several rocket launchers and other underground launch facilities” of Gaza’s militias on Saturday morning, as reported on your Twitter profile, in which he has shared videos of the impacts in the north of the Palestinian enclave. He has also shared images of the air attack on the office of the head of the Hamas security forces, Tawfiq Abu Naim, which was used “for the command and control of the military infrastructure.” However, it has not been specified whether Abu Naim has been affected by the attack. On a statement, the Armed Forces of Israel assure that among the “dozens” of objectives reached in the last hours there are also “several groups of terrorists who tried to launch rockets into Israeli territory”.

Eight children and two women, all belonging to the Abu Hatab family, died this Saturday in the Al Shati refugee camp when the three-story building where they lived collapsed after an Israeli bombing. A dozen Egyptian ambulances entered the Gaza Strip this Saturday morning. Palestinian medical sources estimate 140 dead – 34 children and 21 women – and 1,000 wounded after more than five days of Israeli military operations.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m. local time (2:00 p.m. in mainland Spain), a bombardment collapsed a twelve-story tower in Gaza City, home to the local offices of AP and Al Jazeera, as well as other international media, in the Strip. The occupants received an eviction order before the attack took place. It is the fifth high tower that the Israeli aviation bombards in the current military escalation with the Gaza militias.

Remains of the Al Jazeera building after the attack, this Saturday. MOHAMMED SALEM / Reuters

Meanwhile, the anti-aircraft sirens have continued to sound this Saturday in different parts of Israel, such as Tel Aviv – where dozens of rockets have been launched starting at noon – Ashdod, Ashkelon and other areas in the south. The Israeli Army has estimated, on the morning of this Saturday, 200 launches from the Strip since 7:00 p.m. on Friday. Specifically, in Ashdod the impact of a rocket on a building has been reported, causing damage but without causing injuries. In Ramat Gan, a town very close to Tel Aviv, at least one person has died after a building was hit by a rocket. The more than 2,000 projectiles fired from the enclave as of last Monday have killed seven civilians and a military in Israel, and more than 200 wounded.

Also, another rocket has reached the port, where it has hit a fuel tank, causing a huge explosion. Alerts have also been raised in Beersheba and Ofakim, where about a dozen rockets have been launched from Gaza, most falling in the open, while the Israeli Iron Dome (anti-missile system) has managed to intercept at least one rocket.

The Army has deployed reinforcements in the West Bank, where on Friday 11 Palestinians were killed in clashes with the afters before the 73rd anniversary of the Nakba (disaster, in Arabic) that commemorates the exodus of more than 700,000 Palestinians in 1948 before the advance of the troops of the newborn State of Israel. Security has also been increased in East Jerusalem and in Israeli cities with a population of Palestinian origin, which are experiencing a wave of sectarian violence between Arabs and Jews.

The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, has called on the parties to immediately cease the attacks in Gaza and Israel and has asked that they allow “mediation efforts to intensify with a view to immediately ending the fighting.” To continue ceasefire negotiations, US Assistant Secretary of State for Israel and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amro arrived in Tel Aviv late Friday. Amro will meet with Israeli and Palestinian representatives in the coming days and “will reinforce the need to work towards a lasting calm, recognizing Israel’s right to self-defense”, as indicated by the United States Embassy in Jerusalem on your Twitter profile.

A Palestinian source who prefers to remain anonymous informed Reuters that “the mediators of Egypt, Qatar and the UN have intensified their contacts with both parties since Friday and the dialogue has entered a path of serious contacts, but has not yet been completed. no agreement reached ”. Awaiting the UN Security Council meeting called this Sunday, swords remain raised between Israel and the Palestinian militias in Gaza led by Hamas.