Israel and Hamas confirmed that the truce in the Gaza Strip continues, which will allow the release of more hostages and the release of more Palestinian prisoners, after six days of ceasefire that expired this Thursday at 7 local time (5 GMT).

“In light of the efforts of the mediators to continue the process of releasing the hostages and subject to the terms of the agreement, the ceasefire will continue,” the Army said in a brief statement, in which it did not specify for how long. the truce is extended.

News in development…