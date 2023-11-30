You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Palestinians walk after crossing from the northern Gaza Strip to the southern Gaza Strip along the Salah Al Din road in central Gaza.
Palestinians walk after crossing from the northern Gaza Strip to the southern Gaza Strip along the Salah Al Din road in central Gaza.
Hamas must release at least 10 hostages for each additional day of pause in fighting.
Israel and Hamas confirmed that the truce in the Gaza Strip continues, which will allow the release of more hostages and the release of more Palestinian prisoners, after six days of ceasefire that expired this Thursday at 7 local time (5 GMT).
“In light of the efforts of the mediators to continue the process of releasing the hostages and subject to the terms of the agreement, the ceasefire will continue,” the Army said in a brief statement, in which it did not specify for how long. the truce is extended.
News in development…
