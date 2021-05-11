Rescuers in a house hit by a rocket launched from Gaza on Tuesday in Ashkelon, Israel. JACK GUEZ / AFP

The military escalation unleashed on Monday between Israel and the Gaza militias borders on open war on Tuesday. The army has launched operations against more than 140 Palestinian targets in which at least 26 people have died, including nine children, according to health sources in the Strip. More than 250 rockets have been fired from the enclave by Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the direction of Israeli territory. At least two women have lost their lives when a shell hit a house in the coastal city of Ashkelon, located about twenty kilometers north of the Gaza Strip.

Despite attempts at mediation by Egypt, Qatar and the UN between the parties, clashes have multiplied in recent hours, with air raids and rocket waves unprecedented since 2019. After bringing together the Security Cabinet for the crisis, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that “the intensity and frequency” of the military operations of the so-called Operation Guardians of the Wall would be expanded as a result of the death of two civilians in Ashkelon. The top leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniya, warned in another statement that the Islamic movement was not going to stop the “resistance actions” of the so-called Operation Jerusalem Sword after a night of Israeli bombing.

The Israeli fatalities were in “an old building” that was not equipped with a bomb shelter and the rescue teams found them, “trapped in the rubble” after the fall of projectiles, an emergency service spokesman told Efe. The rocket waves have intensified at noon on Tuesday. Hamas said in a statement that it had fired more than 130 shots in just five minutes against the cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod (north of the former), where the explosions caused 30 injuries and set fires in homes and public buildings.

Appeal to the population to go to the shelters

The authorities have asked the population of the Israeli towns closest to the Strip to go to the shelters or stay nearby in preparation for a major offensive. The Armed Forces have reinforced the border areas of the Palestinian enclave with battalions of infantry and tanks. More than 5,000 reservists have been mobilized by the command of the Southern Division, which operates in the region. The Chief of the General Staff, General Aviv Kochavi, has given the go-ahead for operational units to carry out targeted assassinations against Palestinian militia commanders, several of whom have already lost their lives, according to spokesmen for their organizations. The Shin Bet (internal intelligence service) also reported the death of the head of the Islamic Jihad’s rocket launching unit, Samah Abed al Mamluk.

The military scald broke out on Monday after seven rockets were fired at Jerusalem and central Israel – an attack not seen since the 2014 war in Gaza – triggering immediate retaliation from the Army. The bombings of Hamas positions in the coastal strip add at least 26 deaths (15 of them of militiamen, according to a military spokesman) and more than 120 wounded. The same source insisted that these are attacks on military objectives, such as bases, warehouses and weapons factories or tunnels under the border. The images from Gaza, where Israel does not allow access to the foreign press after closing the Erez border crossing, show an eight-story building and other buildings collapsed after the bombings.

The wave of violence that broke out in Jerusalem during the month of Ramadan, where more than 300 Palestinians were injured on Monday in clashes with the police at the Al Aqsa mosque, has spread to the Gaza enclave, which has suffered three devastating disputes since Hamas seized power in 2007.

The Ezzedin al Qassam brigades, affiliated with the Islamist movement, claimed responsibility for firing the missiles against Jerusalem on Monday, in an offensive that was joined by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad with an attack with an anti-tank rocket against an Israeli civilian vehicle in the vicinity. from the Gaza Strip. Just hours before the unusual attack on the Holy City, Hamas had warned in a statement that if the Israeli security forces did not withdraw from the Al Aqsa mosque it would act “in retaliation for the crimes and brutality against the Palestinian people.”