The Israeli army announced the collection of reservists in response to Hamas actions

Israel was subjected to a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip.

Alarms sounded in many cities across the country, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. The shelling continued for about half an hour. The military is urging residents to stay in protected areas.

Consequences of a Hamas rocket attack on the city of Ashkelon, southern Israel Photo: Amir Cohen/Reuers

Hamas claimed responsibility for the attacks on Israel. The Israeli army announced the collection of reservists.

This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth Mohammad Deifleader of the military wing of Hamas

In addition to rocket attacks, Hamas is conducting ground operations

By messages Israeli media reported that Hamas militants seized the Erez checkpoint and then entered the border town of Sderot in southern Israel. On social networks appeared amateur videos from Sderot showing people in military uniforms with weapons and the sound of gunfire, but the authenticity of the videos has not yet been confirmed.

Hamas military unit Al-Qassam Brigades assertsthat the movement’s militants captured more than 35 Israeli soldiers and settlers in Sderot, who were taken to the Gaza Strip. Hamas infiltration into Israeli territory confirmed and the press service of the Israeli army.

Hamas fighters Photo: Ahmed Zakot/Reuters

The Israeli army announced its readiness for war

The country’s Defense Minister Yoav Galant approved the recruitment of reservists into the army. Israeli fighters apply strikes on targets in the Gaza Strip, the military is blocking roads around the enclave. Israeli Army announced about the start of the “counterterrorism” operation “Iron Swords” in the Gaza Strip.

This morning Hamas made a serious mistake and started a war against the State of Israel. IDF soldiers fight the enemy at all infiltration points. The State of Israel will win this war Yoav GalantMinister of Defense of the State of Israel

It is noted that Israel expects to call up tens of thousands of soldiers. Gallant said the Islamist movement made a serious mistake by starting the war. According to him, IDF soldiers are fighting at all infiltration sites.

Rockets fired by Palestinians from the Gaza Strip towards Israel Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister named the goals of the operation

Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is not just conducting a military operation, but is in a state of war with Hamas militants. He assured that Hamas would “pay the price” for today’s attack.

He also ordered the clearing of border settlements and the mobilization of reservists.

Residents of Israeli settlements bordering the Gaza Strip are trying to flee from Hamas militants

Clashes threaten full-scale escalation in the region

Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned about the serious consequences of Israel’s actions.

Egypt called on the parties to exercise maximum restraint and called on civilians to avoid the combat zone.