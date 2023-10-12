The latest developments
- On Thursday, the Israeli army announced the deployment of reserve forces and the strengthening of its forces in the north.
- The Israeli army announced on Thursday that it had targeted Hamas’s elite forces and struck the movement’s leadership and operational headquarters during the night hours.
- Hamas announced the launch of rockets at Tel Aviv in response to Israeli raids on Gaza.
- Palestinian television reported deaths in the bombing by Israeli aircraft of a house in the Beach Camp, west of Gaza, in addition to the bombing of a house near the Yarmouk Stadium in the center of the city.
- Residents in the Gaza Strip are facing increasing uncertainty after the Strip’s only power plant ran out of fuel and closed on Wednesday.
- US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will visit Israel and Jordan, where he will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Jordanian King Abdullah II, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
- Experts expect the escalation in the war that has been ongoing since Saturday morning between Palestinian militants and Israeli forces to continue, at a time when Israel threatens a “ground invasion” of Gaza.
- They say that a ground invasion is closer than ever, especially after Netanyahu and Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz agreed to form an “emergency government to manage the war.”
Victim toll
- Palestine: The death toll in Gaza rose to 1,200 people on Thursday, and more than 5,600 were injured.
- Israel: The Israeli death toll has risen to more than 1,300 since Saturday morning, in addition to more than 3,300 injured.
Egypt refuses to establish exit corridors from Gaza
- A senior Egyptian official told the Associated Press: We reject the establishment of exit corridors from Gaza for Palestinians fleeing the Strip.
- The source added: We are discussing with Israel and America the establishment of safe corridors inside Gaza and the entry of aid.
- The official responded to White House national security spokesman John Kirby, who said the Biden administration was in active talks to achieve a civilian exit from Gaza.
America warns its citizens against traveling to Israel and the West Bank
- The State Department raised its travel advisory for Israel and the West Bank to level three, which is “Reconsider travel.”
- The ministry maintained its travel advisory for Gaza at the ministry’s highest warning level, Level 4, which means “Do not travel.”
- The State Department noted that extremists continued to plan attacks, the potential for violence to erupt without warning, and increased demonstrations.
#Israel #Hamas #attacks…the #latest #developments #sixth #day