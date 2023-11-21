After 46 days of war, diplomatic efforts and pressure from the families of the hostages, Israel and Hamas are close to an important agreement, mediated by Qatar, by which the armed Islamist group would release 50 of the nearly 240 people it kidnapped in its October 7 attack. In exchange, Israel would give four or five days of truce, allow more humanitarian aid to enter Gaza and release between 150 and 300 Palestinian prisoners, according to local media. In both cases they are women and children. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has defended the pact, the most important milestone since the conflict broke out: “It is a difficult decision, but it is the right one.” He has also clarified that, if he goes ahead, he will not give in to international pressure to make the temporary cessation of hostilities definitive. “We will not stop after the ceasefire,” he stressed.

His Government was analyzing the text at the last minute, which does not need parliamentary endorsement. It is also supported by Minister Benny Gantz, who has gone from the opposition to the concentration Government and whose opinion is key: “It is difficult and painful from a human perspective, but it is the right agreement.” The proposal previously received the green light from the smallest war and security cabinets. According to Netanyahu, it also includes the Red Cross being able to visit the rest of the hostages and give them medical care.

On the contrary, the six ministers of the far-right formations – Religious Zionism, led by the Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, and Jewish Power, of the head of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir – already spoke out against it before the cabinet meeting. . They oppose any stop to the bombings, which have killed more than 14,000 Palestinians and reduced entire neighborhoods to rubble.

Their votes are not essential to move it forward, but the meeting is prolonged due to other differences within the Executive. Ministers from both Likud, Netanyahu’s party, and National Unity are asking the military commanders (supporters of the pact) for clarifications mainly on two elements, according to public television channel 11. The first, the number of children. Hamas argues that, in the current chaos of an invaded Gaza, it is not able to know exactly where everyone is and proposes handing over 30 of the 40 minors. Most of the hostages are in their hands, but it is assumed that the Islamic Jihad, other small armed groups and even civilians have dozens more.

The second element of contention is the guarantees that Israel will continue to obtain intelligence information during the six hours a day during which, according to the agreement, drones will not be able to fly over the Strip. Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari clarified that the agreement, if finally approved, will not affect the objective of ending Hamas. “We will know how to restore our operational achievements,” he said.

While the Government debated, dozens of Israelis pressed for an agreement in front of the Armed Forces headquarters in Tel Aviv, with banners such as: “Agreement now!” or “What is the price of my child?” . Netanyahu has to move between the criticism of the families of the hostages (who ask that their release be the top priority) and the most nationalist and right wing of his Government, which demands firmness and continued action with blood and fire in the Strip. .

The closeness of the pact is also evident from the words of other parties involved. The political leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniya, assured the Reuters news agency that they had already sent their response to the Qatari mediators. “We are closer than we have ever been to reaching an agreement,” Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al Ansari told Al Jazeera satellite channel. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, spoke along the same lines: “We are very close.”

The implementation of the agreement would be done in phases: 10 hostages and between 30 and 60 inmates per day. The agreement will allow 300 trucks with food, medical and fuel aid to enter Gaza. By law, if any of the freed Palestinians have blood crimes, the relatives of their victims can appeal to the Supreme Court, which would delay the process for 24 hours.

The negotiations, in which Egypt and the United States also participate, have been underway for weeks. The agreement has already been close several times, but this is the first in which both the two parties, Israel and Hamas, and the mediator, Qatar, are so explicit.

On October 7, Hamas carried out the largest attack suffered by Israel in its 75-year history, which caused some 1,200 deaths and around 240 hostages taken to Gaza, according to Israeli authorities.

The agreement shows that Netanyahu cannot resolve the hostage crisis through weapons alone and has to “pay a price,” Qadura Fares, minister in charge of prisoners of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), said during an interview on last Friday with EL PAÍS. Fares, who spent 14 years in Israeli prisons, recalled that the release of Palestinian prisoners is a demand that Hamas has maintained since he took the hostages, the minister recalled.

The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric, met on Monday in Qatar with Haniya, as the humanitarian organization acknowledged in a statement, with decades of experience in resolving this type of crisis. In addition to the “immediate” release of the hostages, they demand access to the hostages so that they can be treated and communicate with their families. The ICRC insists that it is not participating in the negotiations, but that, as on previous occasions in the current war, its teams are willing to facilitate any liberations that are agreed upon.

So far, Hamas has only released four women. On the other hand, Abu Obeida, spokesman for the Ezedin al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the militia, announced in early November that more than 60 of the 240 hostages have died in Gaza as a result of Israeli bombings and that of 23 of They had not even been able to recover the bodies.

Since the current war began on October 7, there are already more than 2,700 detainees in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, so Israeli prisons have gone from having 5,300 Palestinian inmates to around 8,000 in recent weeks, of which around 300 They are minors and 70 women, according to the figures Fares manages. In addition, there are a thousand Gazans whose whereabouts are unknown who had work permits in Israel and who were taken outside the Strip by the war.

The military deployed as occupation forces in the Strip have managed to capture more than 300 “terrorists” who have been transferred to Israeli territory, where they are being interrogated, the army reported on Monday. They join the several hundred who were already detained on October 7 and in subsequent days around Gaza after the massacre and who are also being interrogated.

From the West Bank, Minister Fares does not take his eyes off what is happening in Gaza, despite the fact that the ANP Government of which he is a part has little control in what is a Hamas plot. He gives the interview dressed for work next to his olive trees and asks to change when the time for the photo arrives. He then refers again to the war in the Mediterranean enclave and states: “If the price of a free Palestine is killing children like they are being killed in Gaza, I prefer to be like this for another 50 years. “I don’t want to save my country that way.”

