From: Franziska Schwarz

What happens next with the Hamas hostages? A six-page paper is said to have surfaced.

Paper from six pages: Newspaper gives details of possible hostage deal

Netanyahu denies agreement on hostage release

The information processed here for War in Israel come from local and international media and news agencies. A lot of information about the situation can be independently verified Israel and in Gaza Strip not. We remain transparent in these cases too.

Tel Aviv/Gaza Strip – Israel, the USA and the radical Islamic Palestinian group Hamas have agreed on a five-day break in fighting for the Gaza Strip, according to a media report. In return, the tentative agreement provides for the release of dozens of women and children held hostage by Hamas, reported Washington Post over the weekend, citing people familiar with the agreement.

The break should also serve to significantly expand humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there was still no agreement.

War in Israel: Newspaper gives details of possible hostage deal

The Washington Post reported, citing a six-page agreement, that the release of the hostages could begin in the next few days provided there are no further problems. It is planned that all sides will stop fighting for at least five days, while at least 50 hostages should be released in groups every 24 hours.

During its attack on Israel, in which it killed around 1,200 people, Hamas took around 240 hostages and kidnapped them to the densely populated Gaza Strip with its 2.3 million inhabitants. Loud Washington Post The draft ceasefire agreement was drawn up during weeks of talks in Qatar.

Photo from November 18th: A tank rolls through Gaza City, civilians flee. © Belal Al Sabbagh/AFP

War in Israel: Netanyahu denies agreement on hostage release

Netanyahu said about the report at a press conference on Saturday evening (November 18) that there were many unfounded rumors and false reports regarding the hostages. “I want to make it clear: there is no agreement yet.” If there is something to say, it will be informed.

A White House spokesman said Israel and Hamas had not yet agreed to a temporary ceasefire. However, the USA would continue to strive for an agreement. (with news agency material)