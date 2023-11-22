Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 11/22/2023 – 5:51

The Israeli government approves an agreement with the terrorist group, negotiated by Qatar and the USA, which provides for the release of 50 Israeli hostages (30 children and 20 women) and a truce lasting several days in the fighting. The Israeli government and the Islamic terrorist group Hamas have arrived to an agreement this Wednesday (22/11) for the release of at least 50 hostages in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners and a four-day truce. The weeks-long negotiation was mediated by Qatar.

In the first major diplomatic advance of the conflict, Hamas committed to releasing during the four-day truce 50 women and children (30 children, 12 mothers and eight elderly women) who were captured in the attack against Israel on October 7, when terrorists from the group they killed around 1,200 people and kidnapped around 240. In response, Israel began a military operation with missiles and troops on the ground in Gaza.

Hours before the announcement, Hamas had already said that “the ball” was “in Israel’s court”, after the group informed its position on the agreement to Qatari and Egyptian mediators. The agreement was approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet after a meeting that lasted almost all night.

All members of Netanyahu’s government voted in favor of the exchange and truce, with the exception of the three ministers from the Jewish Power Party (Otzma Yehudit) and the ultra-rightist and Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir. Approval was one of the last hurdles after what one US official described as an “extremely painful” five weeks of negotiations.

After the announcement of the agreement, Israeli military operations continued on “sea, land and air” in the Gaza Strip, according to an announcement by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). According to Qatar, one of the main negotiators, the start of the truce will be announced within the next 24 hours.

What the agreement provides

According to information released by the Israeli press, the pact also allows the number of freed hostages to be extended to 80, just as the four-day truce can be extended for several more days. Israel has stated that for every ten additional hostages released there will be an additional day of truce. Hamas will take the hostages to Egypt through the Rafah crossing in daily groups of around ten people and from there they will be handed over to Israel.

In turn, Israel must release around 150 Palestinian prisoners, also mostly women and minors who have not been convicted of blood crimes.

Additionally, the Israel Defense Forces have pledged not to fly over the Gaza Strip for six hours a day while the truce is in effect, to allow Hamas to locate hostages held by other armed groups, such as Islamic Jihad. According to some estimates, Hamas holds between 210 and 240 hostages, while Palestinian Islamic Jihad has around 30 in captivity.

The agreement would also include, according to the Israeli press, the entry into Gaza of 100 to 300 trucks with food and medical aid, as well as fuel. The temporary truce would begin as early as Thursday to allow 24 hours for any appeals against the government’s decision to be filed with the Supreme Court.

The pact does not provide for the release of soldiers or men, and the bodies of dead hostages will not be recovered. However, the Israeli press reported that elderly men and hostages of foreign nationality could be exchanged. Another point highlighted by the Israeli press is that Hamas will have to announce the names of the people to be released one day in advance.

Offensive continues

Netanyahu assured, before the government meeting that approved the agreement, that the pact includes that the Red Cross will visit the hostages and offer them medical help. Before the discussions in his office, the prime minister said that accepting this agreement, which Hamas has been discussing for a month, “is a difficult decision, but it is the right decision.”

However, Netanyahu warned that this truce does not mean the end of the offensive. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, subordinate to the Hamas government, more than 14,000 people have been killed since the start of the conflict.

“There is a lot of nonsense being said out there that, after the pause to return our hostages, we will stop the war. Well, let’s be clear: we are at war and we will continue the war. We will continue the war until we achieve all our objectives: eliminating Hamas, returning all our hostages and missing persons, and ensuring that there are no elements in Gaza that threaten Israel,” Netanyahu declared before the meeting.

The pause comes after weeks of mounting pressure from the international community and major international bodies such as the United Nations to stop the attacks, which have also forced more than 1.5 million people to flee their homes.

The negotiations involved the CIA, Israel’s spy agency, Mossad, Egyptian intelligence and leaders from Doha, Cairo, Washington, Israel and Gaza.

US and Germany welcome agreement

Following the announcement of the agreement, US President Joe Biden said he was “extraordinarily pleased that many of these brave souls will be reunited with their families once this agreement is fully implemented.”

Biden also praised Netanyahu for his “commitment” to “an extended pause to ensure that this agreement can be fully implemented and guarantee the provision of additional humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of innocent Palestinian families in Gaza.”

“It is important that all aspects of this agreement are fully implemented,” warned Biden. The president also indicated that the “highest priority” is to guarantee the safety of American hostages.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock welcomed the agreement. “The announced release of the first large group of hostages is a step forward, even if nothing in the world can undo their suffering. The humanitarian pause must be used to bring vital aid to people in Gaza,” she wrote on her profile on X, formerly Twitter.

cn/as (Efe, Lusa, APF)