The Israeli Security Cabinet, the government body that decides on military offensives, approved a ceasefire agreement in Gaza on Thursday night after 11 days of clashes with Palestinian militias. The Cabinet accepted Egypt’s mediation proposal for a “reciprocal, simultaneous and unconditional” cessation of the fighting. The entry into force of the permanent truce – under the principle of calm at the front in exchange for calm in the ranks of the adversary – has come into force at 2:00 am today (1:00 am, Spanish peninsular time), according to a spokesperson. of Hamas in the Palestinian Strip and advanced the Hebrew press.

Egyptian state television also referred to the same time for the start of the cessation of hostilities, but the Israeli government warned that the exact moment had not yet been established by mutual agreement. While the ceasefire was announced, both parties continued the sporadic attacks, while Egyptian mediators finalized the details of their application in Jerusalem, before the Hebrew authorities, and in Ramallah, headquarters of the Palestinian Authority. “The Palestinian resistance will fulfill the term as long as the occupying power (for Israel) fulfills it,” a Hamas spokesman told Reuters. An official Israeli statement emphasized that “the evolution and reality on the ground will determine the future of military interactions.”

In a brief address from the White House, US President Joe Biden announced that he had spoken with Prime Minister Netanyahu, who had confirmed the time of entry into force of the ceasefire. Biden appreciated Egypt’s diplomatic efforts to bring the negotiations to fruition and noted that he had received information from the Egyptian authorities that Hamas had also accepted the agreement. Biden has assured Netanyahu that the US will reinforce the Iron Dome anti-missile system, which has intercepted Hamas rockets, and, at the same time, has expressed its commitment to send humanitarian aid to Gaza in coordination with the international community.

Hostilities had continued in Gaza on Thursday as negotiations to reach a ceasefire agreement intensified. With hardly any rocket fire at Israel for hours and with Israeli aviation attacks increasingly spaced and concentrated on Hamas military targets, Gaza’s war escalation was heading at the start of Thursday toward a ceasefire principle. Pressure on Israel by US President Joe Biden on Wednesday to force an immediate de-escalation appeared to have worked. At least during the previous morning, there were no aerial bombardments or missile launches. But the logic of blow-for-blow war prevailed on both sides, which resumed hostilities during the day.

Musa abu Marzuk, leader of Hamas, the ruling Islamist movement de facto in Gaza, he was the one who most clearly detailed Islamist demands in an interview broadcast by a Lebanese television channel late Wednesday night. As conditions, Hamas demanded that Israel not penetrate again with its security forces into the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, Islam’s third holy place, and cancel the eviction processes against dozens of Palestinian families threatened with being evicted from their homes. in the Sheikh Yarrah neighborhood, north of the Old City.

While the Netanyahu Government reiterated throughout the day the mantra that military operations were not going to stop until all their objectives were completed, the heads of the Hebrew Army already acknowledged to the defense analysts of the Israeli press that the mission was practically accomplished. in Gaza. The destruction of much of the offensive and defensive capabilities of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, the physical elimination of many of its commanders, and the reinstatement of Israel’s crushing war deterrent are the result of an asymmetric confrontation that seems close to its end.

A barrage of more than 4,000 rockets – including on the economic heart of the country in the Tel Aviv region, with tens of thousands of civilians fleeing to bomb shelters – has been the price to pay for Israel, which has officially recorded 12 deaths ( including two minors) due to the impact of projectiles in their territory. Hundreds of aerial and artillery bombardments have razed entire blocks of houses and office towers in the Palestinian enclave, where 232 people, including 65 children and 39 women, have been killed, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Israeli military spokesmen assure that more than 160 of those killed in their attacks are Islamist militiamen. The International Committee of the Red Cross and the World Health Organization have called for urgent respite to the civilian population after 11 days of bombing.

While the intensity of hostilities and the daily list of casualties have been gradually reduced since Monday, diplomacy has tried to break through to a ceasefire. The United Nations envoy for the Middle East, Tor Wennesland, met in Qatar, a country also involved in the mediation, with the top Hamas leader, Ismail Haniya.

A man walks in front of the destroyed buildings of Gaza after being bombed in the Israeli offensive, this Thursday. MAHMUD HAMS / AFP

In Jerusalem, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas met with Netanyahu, to whom he expressed Berlin’s full support for Israel’s right to defend itself, while blaming Hamas for unleashing the escalation of war. The firing of seven missiles from Gaza over the Jerusalem region on the 10th unleashed a large-scale Israeli offensive. During the recent month of Ramadan, clashes with the police in the Al Aqsa Mosque raised tempers in the Palestinian community, including those living in the West Bank and those with Israeli nationality. Minister Maas endorsed before the Israeli Prime Minister “the international efforts in favor of a ceasefire, in view of the rapid increase in civilian casualties”, before being received in Ramallah, headquarters of the Palestinian Authority, by President Mahmud Abbas.

UN Assembly

The UN General Assembly also met urgently on Thursday to discuss the situation in the Middle East. United Nations Secretary General António Guterres was “deeply impressed by Israel’s continued air and artillery bombardments in Gaza and indiscriminate rocket fire by Hamas,” Reuters reports. In an intervention before the General Assembly, Guterres denounced that the hostilities had caused serious damage to civilian infrastructures, for which more than 50,000 people have had to leave their homes in the middle of the attacks.

The US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfied, defended before the General Assembly that her country “has responded to this crisis by focusing on achieving an end to the conflict as quickly as possible,” reports Efe. “I do not think there is any other country that has done more,” the diplomat insisted in the face of criticism from other members of the Security Council, where Washington has stopped several attempts to carry out a consensus statement calling for a ceasefire. The US ruled out supporting a French proposal in the Council to demand that both parties stop the fighting, while expressing its confidence that the de-escalation will be confirmed.