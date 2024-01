The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, and the former Minister of Defense, Benny Gantz, at a press conference in October last year | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israel and the terrorist group Hamas agreed, with mediation from Qatar, for medicines to enter the Gaza Strip, which should also reach the 136 hostages that the Palestinian terrorist group holds within the territory.

“This will allow the entry of medicines to hostages held by the terrorist organization Hamas in Gaza, as part of Israel's humanitarian aid system for the Strip,” the country's Prime Minister's Office announced in a statement.

The agreement was negotiated in Qatar by the head of the Mossad (Israeli intelligence service), David Barnea, under orders from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Medication will be administered to them in the coming days,” the statement said.

This week, both Israel and Hamas rejected a Qatari proposal for another truce agreement that calls for the release of all prisoners in exchange for a permanent ceasefire.

Israel has been demanding for weeks that the Red Cross be given access to the enclave so that its medical teams can treat the remaining 136 hostages – an estimated 25 of them are dead – many of them injured or with pre-existing medical problems.

The Ministry of Health of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), based in Ramallah, in the West Bank, also announced the sending of medicines and medical supplies to the Gaza Strip through the World Bank (WB), to be distributed by Unicef.

In addition, a new batch of polio vaccines will also enter the territory, thanks to funding from Egypt.