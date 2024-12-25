Israel and Hamas accused each other of complicating ceasefire efforts on Wednesday, as the two sides move closer to a deal that could end the 14-month war in Gaza.

The two sides appear to be closer than they have been in months to reach a deal that would bring home dozens of hostages held in Gaza. However, it has happened before that conversations come close to success and then fail.

Although Israel and Hamas have expressed optimism toward an agreement, there are still hot spots over hostage exchange for Palestinian prisoners and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, people involved in the talks say.

On Wednesday, Hamas accused Israel of introducing new conditions related to the withdrawal from Gaza, prisoners and the return of displaced people, which he said was delaying the agreement.

The Israeli government accused Hamas of violate understandings that had already been achieved. Still, both sides said discussions continue.

Israel’s negotiating team, which includes members of its intelligence agencies and military, returned from Qatar on Tuesday night for internal consultations, after a week of what it called “meaningful negotiations.”

During their October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel, Hamas and other groups took approximately 250 people hostage and took them to Gaza. A Previous truce in November 2023 freed more than 100 hostages, while others have been rescued or their remains recovered over the past year.





Israel says there are left about 100 hostages in Gazaat least a third of whom he believes were killed during the October 7 attack or died in captivity.

Sporadic talks have been going on for a year, but in recent weeks there has been a new push to reach an agreement.

President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office next month for his second term, has demanded the immediate release of the Israeli hostages, saying on social networks that otherwise

“They will pay dearly”

Families of hostages increasingly angry, calling on Israeli government for ceasefire before Trump takes office.

After Israel’s high-level negotiating team returned from Doha this week, the hostages’ families called an emergency press conference in Tel Aviv, pleading for a ceasefire and a complete end to the war.

Shir Siegel, the daughter of Israeli-American Keith Siegel, whose mother was freed after more than 50 days in captivity, said every delay could endanger their lives. “There are times when every second is fateful, and this is one of those moments,” said.





Families are planning a special ceremony candle lighting in Hostage Square on Wednesday, marking the first night of Hanukkah.

The deal would take effect in phases and include a halt to the fighting, an exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners and an increase in aid to Gaza, according to Egyptian, Hamas and American officials. The last phase would include the release of the remaining hostages, the end of the war and talks on reconstruction.

Israel’s bombing and ground invasion in Gaza have killed more than 45,000 Palestiniansmore than half of them women and children, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count.

The offensive has caused widespread destruction and displaced approximately 90% of Gaza’s 2.3 million inhabitantsoften several times. Hundreds of thousands are crammed into unsanitary tent camps along the coast as the cold, wet winter sets in.