D.he Greek air force base near Kalamata in the south of the Peloponnese has existed since 1960 and has served as a training center for fighter pilots from Greece and other NATO member states for decades. For some time, however, Israel has also played an important role there. The defense company Elbit Systems from Haifa is to bring the training center in Kalamata up to date, including state-of-the-art simulators for the interaction of the air force with units of the navy and land forces. In mid-April, the defense ministries of both countries signed a corresponding 22-year agreement worth 1.3 billion euros.

Well-informed sources in Athens also say that Kalamata could also be made available to “regional customers” in the long term, for example from the Middle East and North Africa. After all, the base will be able to offer “some of the best training facilities and simulation systems in the world”. According to Israeli information, these are based on the flight school of the Israeli Air Force and include training aircraft made in Italy.

The military cooperation between Greece and Israel is an example of the rapprochement between the two states that has been intensifying for a good decade. From a Greek point of view, the development is being promoted by Turkey’s increasingly aggressive behavior. Cooperation between Israel and Greece on defense issues could not replace the role of the United States as a security guarantor in the region, but it could complement it, Israel’s ambassador in Athens said a few weeks ago. “Greece can act as a mediator for us with countries with which we do not yet have full relations,” says Ambassador Yossi Amrani, who speaks of a strategic alliance. Greeks, Israelis and the air force of the United Arab Emirates have long been flying exercises over the Mediterranean alongside Americans and others.

In addition to the United States

In Athens it is emphasized that the Greek-Israeli and the Greek-American rapprochement complement each other. It is pointed out that parallel to the investments made by Elbit Systems in Kalamata, the American Navy has upgraded its presence at the base in the Cretan Souda Bay. The expedition ship USS Hershel Williams Souda was assigned as the base of operations. “The United States previously named Greece and Turkey in the same breath as allies. That has changed ”, one can hear from Greek government circles.

Knowledge has never been more valuable Get free access to all articles on FAZ.NET for 30 days with F +. READ F + NOW



At least since the Turkish decision to buy the Russian S-400 missile defense system, security circles in Washington have seen Greece’s role in the region differently. A “security gap” has arisen and Greece is “the natural ally” for Washington to fill it. From a professional mouth it says: “After a decade of underfunding, we have started to invest in our military deterrent potential within the scope of our fiscal possibilities. At the same time, we made sure that Turkey does not receive important military goods such as F-35 fighter jets, the sale of which to the Turkish army has been blocked by the United States. Because that would be a risk not only for Greece, but for NATO as a whole. “