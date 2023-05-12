For the first time since the ongoing clashes between the Israeli Army and Islamic Jihad began in Gaza, Palestinian militants targeted Jerusalem on Friday, May 12. Israel assured that in the attacks of the last hours, Eyad Al-Hasani, a high commander of the Islamist movement, died. The two sides resumed their attacks after a night of relative calm. The largest exchange of fire in months has so far left at least 33 Palestinians dead, including civilians, and one Israeli man.

The worst cross-border escalation in months between Israel and Gaza continues.

He The Israeli army assured that in response to the launch of new rockets from Gaza, its combat planes attacked on May 12 four military posts of the Islamic Jihad and hidden rocket launchers” of the Islamist movement in the Palestinian enclave.

Eyad Al-Hasani, a senior Islamic Jihad commander, and his aide died in the attacks, after the projectiles hit an apartment in Gaza, according to the version of the Israeli forces.

In addition, Palestinian residents reported that the assaults hit targets in open areas. Residents in the area south of Rafah said they had witnessed at least three airstrikes in the past few hours.

“Our life has stopped, the sea is closed to us and we have things we cannot sell. We hope there will be a truce,” said Amin Abuelkheir, a resident of the impoverished Palestinian enclave who is waiting for an eventual truce to reopen his restaurant.

Shortly before, Islamic Jihad rocket fire hit the city of Beit Shemesh and other areas on the outskirts of Jerusalem. Israeli towns near the border with the Gaza Strip also came under renewed rocket fire.

This is the first time that the disputed city has been hit by fire since Israel began operation ‘Shield and Sword’ on Tuesday May 9, which it says is directed against targets of the Islamist movement.

Among the 33 Palestinian deaths confirmed so far are those of several civilians, the Palestinian authorities say, including children. Meanwhile, in Israeli territory, the Government has confirmed the death of a 70-year-old man.

Warning alarms for air strikes sounded this Friday in Israel after a 13-hour pause in the exchange of fire between the two parties, confirmed the France24 correspondent in Israel and the Palestinian territories, Federico Cué. A rocket hit an open field in the Israeli settlement of Bat Ayin, south of Jerusalem, said Josh Hasten, a spokesman for the area.

In suspense the hopes of a truce between Israel and the Islamic Jihad, with the mediation of Egypt

The new attacks between the two parties further weaken hopes that a truce will soon be reached, mediated by the Government of Egypt.

For now there is cautious optimism about a possible ceasefire. “Israel must commit to stopping the killings in Gaza and the West Bank,” a second Islamic Jihad source said, detailing the group’s key condition for stopping the assaults.

Last Wednesday, May 10, the Israeli prime minister was against stopping the operations of his troops, stating that “the campaign has not ended”, while he issued new warnings to the Jihad militants. “We see them all the time, they can’t hide”he asserted.

A Palestinian woman reacts after an Israeli attack on an apartment where Eyad Al-Hasani, a senior Islamic Jihad commander, was said to have died in Gaza on May 12, 2023. © Reuters/Fadi Shana

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) on Thursday called for a “comprehensive and immediate ceasefire,” while the United States urged “steps to be taken to ensure that violence is reduced.”

But for now there are no clear signs of a truce. The army of the majority-Jewish country has urged those residing near the Gaza border to stay in the vicinity of bomb shelters and asked them to limit public gatherings until at least Saturday, May 13.

With Reuters and AP