Israel and Gaza militias held a ceasefire on Wednesday after a day of clashes over the death of Jader Adnan, a well-known Palestinian prisoner who spent 86 days on a hunger strike to protest his imprisonment. Although her widow, Randa Musa, had asked “all the Palestinian resistance groups” not to use weapons, just as her husband had not done so in life, the Strip militias fired four projectiles after his death. first thing on Tuesday. The Israeli army attacked Gaza with tanks and the exchange of fire escalated to culminate in the Israeli aerial bombardment of the Strip and the firing of 104 rockets and mortar shells at Israel, seven of which caused personal or material damage. A 58-year-old Palestinian was killed in the attacks and eight others were injured, the Ministry of Health in the Strip said. Israel has not reported any fatalities.

The truce, in force since 4:00 a.m. local time (one hour less in mainland Spain), is being respected, except for the punctual launch of a rocket. It is “reciprocal and simultaneous” and has been achieved thanks to the mediation of the United Nations, Egypt and Qatar, according to official Palestinian sources. “I welcome the restoration of calm in Gaza and Israel after almost 12 hours of hostilities. I thank our local and regional partners for their commitment. Had our efforts failed, we would have risked being in the midst of another deadly escalation,” UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland tweeted. The agreement on one of the points of tension is unknown: the delivery of Adnan’s body, which Israel has not yet carried out.

Israel has not confirmed the existence of the truce, but its Armed Forces have announced to the population around Gaza that they can continue their routine as normal and schools have opened from early morning, in a show of confidence in the solidity of the truce. Stop the fire. The town of Sderot, located one kilometer from the Strip and where a rocket moderately injured a foreign construction worker on Tuesday, has been coming to life with the passing of the hours. At noon there were still few people on the street and vehicles moving around. Gaza has also returned to normality, with the reopening of shops, schools and administrative buildings.

This morning, before the truce, Israeli combat planes and helicopters bombed positions linked to Hamas, the Islamist movement that rules Gaza. Israel believes that it did not actively participate in the rocket fire, but it did allow the Islamic Jihad men to do so, as part of a joint strategy. These were, among other things, training centers for its forces, a weapons warehouse and a tunnel, the army said in a statement.

One of these bombardments sent a brick flying tens of meters until it hit the zinc roof of the room where Adam, 16, and his father slept, who was killed by a large stone that fell on his chest. “I couldn’t breathe well. We took him to the hospital, where they said that he had internal bleeding and died at dawn, ”explained the son, quoted by the Reuters agency.

Israeli shelling in Gaza on Tuesday. MOHAMMED SALEM (REUTERS)

Unlike in August, when Islamic Jihad had a brief confrontation with Israel in which fifty Palestinians died, the parties seem to have wanted to avoid an escalation of violence: Israel, with specific and localized bombardments, and the Gaza militias, with projectiles only against the border area, and not against more distant and populated places, as they have done in open wars.

The day of clashes -accompanied by demonstrations and a general strike in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem- came less than a month after another episode of tension. Originating from the assault on the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem during the holy month of Ramadan, it led to the largest exchange of fire on the Israel-Lebanon border since 2006.

Deaths due to hunger strike

This time, the spark has been the death of Adnan, whose image could be seen in life on posters and murals in the Palestinian territories. Aged 44, in prison for the twelfth time and awaiting trial since February, he was the first Palestinian since 1992 to die behind bars for a hunger strike, and the only one in an individual action, according to the Association of Palestinian Prisoners. Six others have lost their lives for the same reason since 1970, mainly due to damage caused by force-feeding, but always within the framework of collective hunger strikes. This measure of pressure is common among those called by Israel “security prisoners”, that is, Palestinians imprisoned for actions related to the conflict. They are usually released when your health degrades noticeably.

A car damaged by a shell fired from Gaza in the Israeli city of Sderot on Tuesday. AHMAD GHARABLI (AFP)

Adnan had spent eight years in Israeli prisons. The majority, in “administrative detention”, a controversial legal tool that allows prolonging the deprivation of liberty for even years without the need to file charges and without the accused, nor his lawyer, knowing what he is accused of. During those years, Adnan had already gone on at least three other hunger strikes.

On this occasion, he was accused of supporting terrorism, belonging to a terrorist organization and inciting violence, as a member of Islamic Jihad, in which he participated in non-armed political activities. Considered a terrorist by Israel, the United States and the European Union, Islamic Jihad has more weight in Gaza than in the West Bank, and is one of the most combative organizations thanks to the weapons and financing it receives from Iran.

