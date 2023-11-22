Israelis and Palestinians hold their breath before the four-day truce during which they will exchange hostages held in Gaza for prisoners in Israeli jails. In this period, in addition, hundreds of humanitarian aid trucks will be able to enter Gaza. The agreement, announced this Wednesday, is expected to begin to be implemented this Thursday morning, but the parties are still closing the final details in Qatar, the main mediator. To dispel the idea that this announcement, the greatest diplomatic milestone achieved in the 47 days of conflict, brings closer the cessation of the attacks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned late this Wednesday: “I want to be clear: “The war will continue until we achieve all our objectives.”

Clashes in Gaza have continued throughout the day: a bombing has killed 52 members of the same family in the Jabalia refugee camp. Furthermore, in the West Bank, where violence has been escalating since October 7, six people have been killed by a drone shot during an Israeli raid on the city of Tulkarem. It is a means increasingly used by the Israeli Armed Forces after two decades without hardly resorting to air strikes in that territory.

The expectation is that the agreement will begin to be applied at 10 in the morning (one hour less in mainland Spain), as announced by Hamas. Israeli public television places the exchange between 10:00 and 16:00, if it is not twisted at the last minute. At that time, 24 hours will have passed since the Israeli Ministry of Justice published the list of 300 potential prisoners to be released, mostly men with minor crimes, in addition to 30 women. None are accused of murder, although they are accused of attempted murder. Nor have they been arrested in the wave of arrests after October 7, but before that date. Since then, the number of Palestinian prisoners has risen from about 5,300 to 8,000.

More than half of those on the list have not yet had a trial. Some of the crimes attributed to him have long been denounced by human rights NGOs for their vagueness, such as “harming the security of the area”; his disproportionate punishment (for throwing stones); or for violating the right of assembly, such as attending a demonstration. In the occupied West Bank, Palestinians are subject to military jurisdiction and Israeli settlers are subject to civil jurisdiction.

Why, if only 150 prisoners will be released in the four days of truce, does the list contain 300 names? The difference is due to the fact that the pact includes the possibility of extending it for four more days. It would be with the same ratio: one hostage for every three Palestinian prisoners. If completed, it would mean the handover of some 98 hostages and the release of all inmates on the list.

The names of the hostages who will be returned are not yet known. Hamas plans to deliver the list to the Red Cross tonight. Families in Israel will only know when they are already in Israeli territory, where they will be transferred to special spaces in hospitals, with psychological support and away from the rest of the patients and the media. The reason: not to give hope to the families until there is certainty that the same person whose name appears on the list has been handed over.

In a press conference late in the day, Netanyahu attributed the deal to a mix of “massive military pressure” in Gaza and diplomatic “massive pressure.” Also to the help of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, who pressured and managed to “improve conditions” for the benefit of Israel. The prime minister insisted that he has to “wait” to recover the rest of the hostages. “A military operation is not always possible” to rescue them, he noted. “I want to be clear: the war continues until we meet all our objectives,” he stressed. For his part, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has pointed out that any advance by Israeli troops “increases the possibilities” of new hostage releases. “Hamas only understands force. We talk about animals,” he added.

Gershon Baskin, a peace activist who negotiated with Hamas the exchange of a thousand Palestinian prisoners for the surrender of soldier Gilad Shalit, in 2011, applauds the agreement, but warns of the “difficulty” of the truce lasting four days, given the “lack of trust” between the parties and direct contacts, which are carried out through mediators: Qatar, Egypt and the United States. “There is a lot of emotion, a lot of anger, a lot of hatred and a lot of possibilities that people will shoot each other,” he tells this newspaper in a voice message.

drone attack

In parallel to the great war being fought in Gaza, the Israeli army does not stop stepping on the accelerator in the West Bank. An operation this Wednesday in the Tulkarem refugee camp, in the northwest, resulted in the death of six people in a drone attack, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Also part of the incursion was the assault by the occupation troops on the Tabet hospital, to which several vehicles and fifteen uniformed personnel moved around four in the morning, threatening part of the medical team at the point of rifle, according to local journalist Sami Saai. They took at least one of the injured from the drone attack who had been taken by ambulance to that center, as Saai shows in a video that captures the scene and in which he describes how the soldiers also prevented free movement. of ambulances.

Other health infrastructures were also damaged, such as one of the first aid centers in the refugee camp that was equipped with material from Doctors Without Borders (MSF), according to what the coordinator of that NGO in the area, the Spanish Luz Saavedra, told EL PAÍS. The facilities had numerous bullet holes and were attacked by several soldiers. Six of the paramedics who carry out their work in the field were detained by the troops and transported with their hands tied and at gunpoint within a group of around twenty arrestees, as seen in a video recorded in the street network. MSF had to carry out arrangements for their release later.

The army bulldozers also remained for several hours in the Tulkarem camp, causing damage to homes, water infrastructure and the paving of the streets, as they had done on two other occasions since the war began on October 7. Before leaving, they left large earthen barricades blocking the way through several entrances. This Wednesday was the third military incursion of the Israeli army into this field.

Saavedra considers that these military attacks and the blockade of health services are a “worrying trend”, in addition to going against international humanitarian law, since from the moment a person is wounded they cease to be a combatant, as long as they renounce carrying out hostile acts. . The outbreak of war, he affirms, has meant that the situation of siege and harassment of health facilities has suffered a “further deterioration.”

Common pit

Meanwhile, in Gaza, the surroundings of the southern town of Khan Yunis have been the scene of the burial in a mass grave of more than 111 bodies of victims of the Israeli attacks transferred from the north of the Strip, where they have not been able to receive burial. Some came from Al Shifa hospital, the largest in the Palestinian enclave, where troops have been stationed for more than a week. In that northern area is where Gaza City, Hamas’s main stronghold, is located.

There the Israeli army continues to maintain the focus of its ground operation, where it claims to have destroyed 400 tunnels of the fundamentalist militia. A bombing on the Jabalia refugee camp, on the outskirts of Gaza City, ended the lives of 52 members of the same family, the Qaduras, on Wednesday morning, according to Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Al Malki. reports the Reuters agency. “I have the list of names, 52 of them were completely eliminated, from grandfather to grandchildren,” he noted.

Some UN agencies, such as Unicef ​​or the World Health Organization, understand that the greater flow of aid that will arrive these days in Gaza thanks to the truce will not be enough to face the serious crisis facing a population of 2.3 million. of people of whom 75% have become internally displaced.

