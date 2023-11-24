Just a few hours before the exchange of hostages for prisoners, the army is trying to contain the return of thousands of Gazan refugees to the north of the Strip, which has caused riots and the shooting death of two Palestinians
Friday, November 24, 2023, 1:58 p.m.
Israelis and Palestinians hold their breath, along with the rest of the international community, waiting for the ‘Gate of Heaven’ to open at four this afternoon (3:00 p.m. in Spain). This is how the Defense Forces have named the operation…
This content is exclusive for subscribers
#Israel #Gaza #hold #breath #waiting #Gate #Heaven #open