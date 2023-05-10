Palestinian militants fired dozens of projectiles from the Gaza Strip towards Israel this Wednesday, May 10, after the Army of the country with a Jewish majority continued with the second consecutive day of air strikes against the Palestinian enclave, which, it assured, were directed to Islamic Jihad targets. The cross-border fire occurred shortly after Israeli troops shot dead two Palestinians who would have opened fire on the soldiers.

Gaza, the West Bank and part of Israeli territory, including Tel Aviv, have been the target of the exchange of fire between the Israeli Army and Palestinian militants on Wednesday, May 10.

All in the midst of an increase in fighting that some residents already fear will become a new escalation between Israel and Islamic Jihad, one of the main opponents of the Israeli occupation.

The Air Force of the majority-Jewish nation confirmed it had struck targets of that Islamist movement in Gaza for the second day in a row. According to the Palestinian authorities, at least 19 people in their territories have died in 24 hours.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health specified that the attacks in Gaza left four dead on Wednesday, in addition to another 15 people who lost their lives a day earlier, including three Islamic Jihad commanders and at least 10 civilians. Among them, four children.

The day before, the Israeli Army identified the three deceased Jihad representatives as Jihad Ghannam, Khalil al-Bahtini and Tareq Ezzedin.

In addition, this Wednesday members the Israeli Army killed two Palestinians who, it says, opened fire on them, in Qabatiya, in the occupied West Bank. Islamic Jihad later claimed that the two men were members of its organization.

Meanwhile, the wallet of Palestinian Health identified them as Ahmed Jamal Tawfiq Asaf19 years old, and Rani Walid Ahmed Qatanat, of 24.

The father of Palestinian girl Lianne Mdoukh, who was killed in fighting between Israel and Gaza, carries her body during the funeral, in Gaza on May 10, 2023. © Mohammed Salem / Reuters

The Israeli Army justified its attacks by assuring that they were directed against militants “who were traveling to a rocket launching point in the city of Khan Yunis” in southern Gaza.

But in the last few hours, the first response to Israeli airstrikes from that Palestinian enclave took place.

Rockets fired from the Gaza Strip set off air raid alarms across southern Israel and as far away as Tel Aviv on the Mediterranean coast some 80 kilometers away. This is the most intense fighting between the two sides in months.

A senior Israeli official assured the French Press Agency (AFP) that Israeli anti-aircraft shields shot down at least 60 rockets.

“People expect the worst”

Following Tuesday’s attacks and the deaths that followed, the jihad had vowed to respond to Israel’s offensives. Faced with the threats, the Israeli authorities asked citizens who live near the border with Palestinian territories to stay close to bomb shelters.

On the Palestinian side, the tension has redoubled. People “expect the worst,” he said to AFP Monther Abdullah, a 50-year-old resident of Gaza. “Everyone feels anxious and they are not on the street much (…) I definitely feel that a war is coming,” he added.

Children watch from a window the funeral of Mohammed Abu Eteyma, who was killed in an Israeli attack, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 10, 2023. REUTERS – IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA

Worst escalation of violence in months

The magnitude of the attacks and their repercussions on the civilian population means that the offensive in the Palestinian territory has already become the worst since last August, when Israeli forces killed 49 Palestinians in three days, without victims in Israel.

On Tuesday, May 9, the United States called for a reduction in violence between the two parties and Egypt, which has been a mediator in the conflict for some time, pointed out that the attacks that have taken place in recent days “inflame the situation in a way that It could get out of hand.”

Israel has been present in the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War, its troops are constantly present in Palestinian territories, amid frequent clashes with local armed groups.

The escalation of violence between the two sides comes on the second anniversary of the 2021 11-day conflict, when 232 Palestinians and 12 Israelis were killed.

So far this year the figures of the conflict continue to rise and there are already 129 Palestinian deaths. On the Israeli side, 19 people have died, including a Ukrainian and an Italian who were visiting the country. The figures, compiled by AFP include civilians.

With AFP and Reuters