Israel announced on Tuesday, May 2, that it had fired into the Gaza Strip in retaliation for earlier rockets launched into its territory, while more shells were reported hitting Israeli soil following the death of Khader Adnane, a senior official in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement. The man had been on a hunger strike for more than 80 days to protest against his detention.

Khader Adnane, 45, had been imprisoned many times by Israel and had already been on hunger strike several times, becoming a symbol for the Palestinians.

The Israeli prison administration announced in a statement the death of a prisoner affiliated with Islamic Jihad, “found unconscious in his cell” and later hospitalized.

The organization Physicians for Human Rights in Israel had recently visited him and called for his “immediate” hospitalization, claiming that his life was in danger.

“Khader Adnane chose the hunger strike as a last resort, a non-violent way to protest against the oppression suffered by him and his people,” the entity said on Tuesday.







01:37 File: Palestinian Khader Adnan, in the Jenin refugee camp, in the West Bank, on April 30, 2012. © Mohamad Torokman/Reuters

In a press conference held at his home in Arraba, in the northern West Bank, his wife, Randa Moussa, declared that his death was a “reason for pride”.

On Friday, he told AFP that the conditions of his detention were “very difficult” and that Israel had refused to transfer him to a civilian hospital.

Shooting and throwing in Gaza

“We don’t want a drop of blood to be spilled, we don’t want anyone to respond to the martyrdom of Sheikh (Adnan), we don’t want anyone to fire rockets and hit Gaza,” the wife of the deceased also declared on Tuesday.

However, at dawn, three rockets and a mortar shell were fired from Gaza into Israel, landing on vacant land or near the border fence, the Israeli army said.

In the afternoon, there was an exchange of fire: Israeli tanks fired towards the Gaza Strip, according to the Army, while new rocket salvoes were launched towards Israel, according to AFP journalists.

In a joint statement, armed groups in the Gaza Strip claimed responsibility for the rocket attacks, which they described as a “first response” to the killing of Khader Adnan.

Twenty-two rockets were fired, 16 of which fell in open areas and four were intercepted by the anti-aircraft system, the Army reported.

Two fell in the Israeli city of Sderot. Three people were injured by shrapnel, according to Israeli rescue teams.

Some 500 Palestinians are protesting in the streets of Nablus over the death of Khader Adnan, who died while being held in an Israeli jail after going on a hunger strike for 86 days. © EFE

Following the announcement of the death, Islamic Jihad, an organization considered “terrorist” by Israel, the United States and the European Union, stated that Israel “will pay the price for this crime.”

In August 2022, three days of clashes between Israel and Islamic Jihad killed 49 Palestinians, including 12 Islamic Jihad members, according to the movement, and at least 19 children, according to the UN. Islamic Jihad fired some 200 rockets from Gaza into Israel, wounding three people.

On Tuesday morning, Palestinian shopkeepers closed their shops in the occupied West Bank, responding to a call for a general strike, AFP journalists found.

In the north of the territory, an Israeli was injured by glass fragments and two vehicles were damaged by gunfire, according to the Israeli army, which is searching for the suspects.

They accuse Israel of “murdering” Adnane

Khader Adnane had been on hunger strike since the start of his imprisonment on February 5, according to the prison administration, claiming that he “refused to undergo medical examinations and receive treatment.”

The man had been charged for his involvement in Islamic Jihad and for speaking in support of a hostile organization, an Israeli official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The military court of appeal had rejected his request for release, the source added.

Although other detainees on hunger strike have died as a result of force-feeding, he is the first to die as a direct consequence of such action, the president of the Palestinian Prisoners Club, Qaddoura Fares, told AFP.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh accused Israel of “murdering” Adnane by rejecting his calls for his release, neglecting him medically and keeping him in his cell despite the seriousness of his condition.

