From the left, the foreign ministers of Bahrain, Al Zayani; Egypt, Shoukry; Israel, Lapid; USA, Blinken; Morocco, Bourita, and Emirates, Bin Zayed, on Monday in Sde Boker (Israel). Jacquelyn Martin (AP)

The heads of diplomacy in Israel, the United States, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Morocco have coordinated this Monday to dissuade Iran from embarking on expansionist adventures, and have created a “new regional architecture” based on a “permanent forum ”. The unprecedented ministerial summit held since Sunday in Sde Boker, a former kibbutz (collective farm) of the Negev, the desert in southern Israel, has come to lay the foundations for the embryo of a regional ‘NATO’ against “Iran and its [milicias] satellites,” said Yair Lapid, the foreign minister hosting the conclave.

The unprecedented meeting of the heads of diplomacy from Israel and the four Arab countries, blessed by the presence of the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has given birth to a stable forum for “cooperation in security, intelligence and technology” in a framework of “progress [económico] and religious tolerance. “This new architecture of shared capabilities that we are building will intimidate our common enemies,” Lapid emphasized at the joint press conference that closed the Negev summit, in a symbolic alignment of diplomatic officials in a luxury hotel in the desert. Israeli diplomatic sources have pointed out to the hebrew press that future military cooperation will be above all maritime, against piracy and naval sabotage, and aerial, to neutralize the growing threat of drones.

The condemnation of the attack claimed by the Islamic State (ISIS for its acronym in English), in which two Israeli Arabs shot dead two policemen in the city of Hadera (north) on Sunday night, flew over all the closing interventions. That of the Moroccan Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita, was one of the most explicit: “Our presence here is the best response [al terrorismo]”. Blinken’s was also blunt, who recalled that a few years ago a meeting like the one that ended in the Negev would have been “impossible to imagine.” The Abraham Accords of 2020 for the normalization of relations between Israel and several Arab countries have led to the meeting.

“The United States is going to lend all its support to this transformation process in the region,” stressed the Secretary of State before warning that the Abraham Accords – to which the Emirates and Bahrain have joined so far, in the Persian Gulf ; Sudan, in Africa, and Morocco, in the Maghreb—are not a substitute for the peace process between Israel and the Palestinians, which has been suspended since 2014.

The Palestinian Authority and Jordan, its closest ally, have been largely absent from the Negev forum. Although Amman had been summoned to the conclave, King Abdullah II preferred to travel to Ramallah on Monday so as not to reveal the loneliness of the Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas. When Blinken visited him on Sunday at the presidential headquarters of the Muqata, to reiterate that the United States continues to defend the two-state solution, the veteran rais Palestinian evoked the need to “apply the ideas in which one believes.”

the palestinian question

The United States is now satisfied with encouraging Israel to agree to an “economic peace”, aimed at improving the living conditions of the Palestinians, without promoting negotiations to establish an independent State of Palestine. “Both parties are now very far apart,” justified the head of the State Department. President Abbas maintained that “the latest incidents in Europe [en alusión a la invasión rusa de Ucrania] they have shown that there is a double standard (…) for which nobody holds Israel accountable” for the occupation of the Palestinian territories.

The Palestinian issue was cited in their final speeches to the press by the Arab foreign ministers. But Abdulatif al Zayani of Bahrain and Abdullah bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates stressed the revival of the nuclear deal with Iran, which the US is finalizing against the advice of Israel and its Gulf allies. They also cited the threats that Tehran raises in the region through its Shia partners in the Lebanese Hezbollah militia and Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The departure of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps from the list of terrorist groups drawn up by the US, which Tehran claims before reissuing the atomic pact, is also a red line for the signatories of the Abraham Accords.

Egypt, which has maintained diplomatic relations with Israel for 43 years, has strengthened political ties after decades of “cold peace”, in order not to be displaced by the Gulf monarchies as a privileged regional partner. Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stressed that Cairo’s mediation after last year’s conflict in the Gaza Strip has been decisive in reducing tension. Military cooperation between the two countries, however, has hardly ceased since 1979. The Israeli Armed Forces revealed this month that its aircraft shot down in 2021 “over the airspace of a neighboring country” Iranian drones carrying weapons for Israel militias. Hamas in Gaza.

The foreign ministers of Morocco, Bourita (left) and of Israel, Lapid, on Monday in Sde Boker (Israel). BOAZ OPPENHEIM/GPO HANDOUT (EFE)

Rabat receives guarantees for its territorial integrity

While Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are integrated into the same space in the Middle East in which Iran and its satellites are deployed, Morocco seems too far removed from that scenario of tension. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid took for granted in his final remarks at the diplomatic conclave that the “Negev summit sends a strong message to Iranian-led extremist forces trying to destabilize the region.” To this end, “a united front committed to peace and prosperity” is created.

Lapid gave Morocco a special mention in order to clarify its presence in Israel. “The special relationship that has emerged will work together to counter attacks on Bahrain, the UAE and Israel, and against attempts to undermine the sovereignty and integrity of Morocco.” “In this context”, stressed the head of Israeli diplomacy, “Spain’s statement last week in support of Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara, which other [países] have already supported, it is a positive step”.

A delegation from the Israeli Armed Forces has just ratified in Rabat the technical aspects of the military cooperation agreement signed by Defense Minister Benny Gantz during his visit to Morocco last November. Last year, Israel Aerospace Industries invoiced 22 million dollars (19.4 million euros) to Morocco. Among other models, IAI manufactures the Harop suicide drone, a small unmanned aircraft with a range of more than 1,000 kilometers, hardly detectable by radar and capable of carrying more than 20 kilos of explosive charge. The Polisario Front denounced the death in 2021 of a dozen civilians in drone bombardments in Western Sahara, in attacks it attributed to the Moroccan army.

