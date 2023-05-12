Israel sees with “concern and sadness”, as expressed this Thursday (11) its embassy in Buenos Aires, the statement issued the day before by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Argentina condemning the operation of the Israeli Air Force in the Gaza Strip.

“The State of Israel sees with concern and sadness the statement issued by the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, May 10. It does not express the very good ties of mutual understanding that have characterized our strong bilateral bond for 75 years,” said the Israeli diplomatic headquarters in a text released to the press.

The Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement in which it condemned the military operation, which it recalled had caused the death of Palestinian civilians, including women and children, and injured numerous people.

It also made an “urgent call to the parties to avoid a greater level of confrontation that would aggravate the dramatic humanitarian situation”, maintained that the lives of civilians “must be protected in all circumstances” and conveyed to Israel the “imperative need to respect humanitarian law international law, especially the principles of distinction and proportionality”.

In its note, the Israeli Embassy highlighted that in recent days the Islamic Jihad – which it defined as “a terrorist and fundamentalist organization financed and supported by Iran that seeks the destruction of the State of Israel” – launched 543 missiles from the Gaza Strip that had intended to attack civilian areas.

“Israel will continue to defend its citizens from all terrorist action,” the embassy noted, adding that operations carried out by Israel “against terrorist targets” tried to be “judicious in order to avoid harm to those uninvolved.” The messages were sent to the authorities of the Argentine Chancellery.

The Delegation of Argentine Israeli Associations (DAIA), representation of the Argentine Jewish community, also expressed its opinion on the Argentine position.

“The communiqué from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of our country suffers from a worrying and gross error or, even worse, has the manifest intention of considering a terrorist organization, as typified by the Argentine Republic, as part of the conflict,” the organization said.

“Once again, the Chancellery has a partial view of history and reduces the history of the conflict. A terrorist organization whose only objective is to murder civilians cannot be confused with the Palestinian people,” added Daia in a statement, in which he made it clear that Israeli democracy defends its citizens by “attacking” Islamic Jihad.

The new wave of hostilities between Israel and militias in the Gaza Strip began on Tuesday (9) and has so far left 28 Gazans dead, including six children, and 86 injured in the enclave.

The exchange of fire began with the Israeli Army’s “Shield and Arrow” operation, which consisted of a series of bombings against targets of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (YIP), an organization considered a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and the European Union.