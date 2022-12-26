Israel | An Israeli politician suggested that doctors could refuse to treat patients belonging to sexual minorities

Israel’s new government has attracted criticism even before Benjamin Netanyahu, who has returned as prime minister, has had time to present it.

In November having won the election Benjamin Netanyahu the speeches of the incoming government minister about the LGBTQ community have raised concerns in Israel.

of The Guardian according to the future minister of Netanyahu’s government, representing the Religious Zionism party Orit Strook hinted on Sunday that doctors could in the future be allowed to refuse to treat gender and sexual minorities if it conflicts with their religion.

According to The Guardian, Strook hinted in a radio interview that his party was drafting a bill that would allow doctors to choose not to treat LGBQT patients.

According to Strook, a doctor could refuse to give treatment citing his faith, if there were still enough other doctors available who could treat the patient. The proposal has raised concerns that the new government is a threat to the rights of Israel’s gender and sexual minorities.

of Israel president Isaac Herzog condemned Strook’s proposal as racist.

“The racist statements made in recent days against the LGBTQ community and other ethnic groups make me very concerned,” Herzog said, according to The Guardian.

According to Netanyahu, his government will not be a threat to sexual minorities. According to The Guardian, he has stated that Strook’s statement was “inappropriate”.

However, according to critics, Netanyahu may not be able to control his ultra-religious and ultra-nationalist government and it may force Israel to change its line in an increasingly religious direction.

In the wake of criticism of his comments, Strook later clarified on Twitter that he was referring to measures that would be against religious belief, not directly to people representing sexual minorities. Strook did not specify what kind of measures it was, but according to him it is impossible to force a Jewish doctor to break Jewish law in a Jewish state.

AFP according to Netanyahu announced last Wednesday that he has formed a new government. He will present his government to the Israeli parliament on Thursday. The composition of the government is not yet completely clear, but it is said to be the most right-wing in Israel’s history. The government includes both extreme religious and extreme right-wing parties.

In the grip of a long political crisis, Israel has had five elections in less than three years. Netanyahu lost his position as prime minister last year, but is now back in power. He is the country’s longest-serving prime minister. He was in charge of the country in 1996–1999 and for 12 years from 2009 to 2021.

A corruption trial is currently underway against Netanyahu.

