One person was killed and several others injured on Friday night in downtown Tel Aviv in what Israel’s Foreign Ministry called a “terrorist” attack. The attack was perpetrated by a person who was driving a car and who, according to the Police, was shot down.

A man in his thirties was killed and five other people were injured on the night of Friday, April 7, during an attack in downtown Tel Aviv, Israel, according to the Israeli relief report.

According to statements to AFP, the Police spoke of a “terrorist attack against civilians, an attack with a car that hit” several people.

Magen David Adom (MDA), the Israeli equivalent of the Red Cross, reported that it had pronounced a man in his 30s dead and evacuated five wounded to hospitals in the Tel Aviv area after the attack on Kaufmann Street, the main artery that runs along the city beach. Three of the injured have moderate injuries, including a 17-year-old girl, and two minor ones, according to this source.

The remains of the car at the site of the attack, on April 7, in Tel Aviv, Israel. © Nir Elias / Reuters

“All the victims are tourists,” the MDA said in a statement, without elaborating. The attack occurred on a Shabbat night and during the week of Pesaj, in the context of an upsurge in violence in recent days in the Middle East.

“Mobilize all reserve units”

Israel announced Friday night the mobilization of reserve police units and additional soldiers.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “has ordered the Israel Police to mobilize all reserve units of the Border Police and the [ejército] to mobilize additional forces to deal with terrorist attacks,” an official said in a statement from his office.

Earlier on Friday, two British-Israeli sisters, ages 16 and 20, from the Israeli settlement of Efrat, were killed and their mother seriously injured in a Palestinian attack in the West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967.

The two attacks on Friday come after the Israeli bombardments in Gaza and Lebanon against positions of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, in response to the launch of dozens of rockets against its territory.

This outbreak of fever follows the sudden invasion of Israeli forces and violence on Wednesday at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, the third holiest site in Islam. International condemnations have multiplied and Hamas, in power in the Gaza Strip, has denounced an “unprecedented crime” by Israel, in full Ramadan, the holy month for Muslims.

with AFP

This article was adapted from its original in French.