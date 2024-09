Activists display photos of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi at the morgue of Rafidia hospital in the West Bank city of Nablus | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

The Israeli military issued a new statement on Tuesday (10) with updates on the death of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish-American activist fatally injured during a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus.

After conducting an investigation into the events, Tel Aviv said it was “highly likely that she was accidentally hit by Israeli fire that was not directed at her” but rather at an instigator who was throwing stones at soldiers in a demonstration the government has classified as a “riot.”

Israel did not give further details on who was the target of its attack, which took place during a march organized by the International Solidarity Movement (ISM) against Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

On Saturday (7), Nablus Governor Ghassan Daghlas said an autopsy on the activist confirmed she died from a gunshot to the head fired by an Israeli soldier. Israeli authorities on Tuesday requested their own autopsy be performed on the young woman’s body.

“The army expresses its deepest condolences over the death of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi,” the Israeli military said.

The US State Department is also investigating the case. In the latest statement from the White House, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that US authorities were still assessing the incident and that new information would be shared with the press. (With EFE Agency)