Israel has become the center of attention thanks to its vaccination campaign against COVID-19, considered one of the most efficient in the world. According to the updated data of the portal Our World in Data, the Asian country, of about nine million inhabitants, has vaccinated 49.1 people per 100 people with at least the first dose. For its part, more than 1.2 million Israelis have completed the vaccination process. In this way, Israel is positioned as the leader in percentage of vaccinated population, followed by Arab Emirates and UK.

According to the forecasts of one of the main virologists in the country, Eran Segal, following the current rhythm could kill the virus in the month of March, with vaccination rates of 70% in Tel Aviv45% in Jerusalem and 37% in Nazareth.

Keys to achieve such a fast campaign

Many wonder how Israel was able to reach this cruising speed so early when so many parts of the world are experiencing significant delays in their vaccination campaigns. his robust healthcare system, with the capacity to receive and administer the necessary doses, and its efficient network with more than 400 vaccination points throughout the country are some of the keys. But this is not enough. It also has a decisive influence the fact that Pfizer is supplying Israel with vaccines more fluidly than elsewhere.

This is because the country pays pharmaceuticals much more than Europe. Public television revealed Israel has been investing for two weeks 39 euros per person in the vaccination campaign and most of the supply comes from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer. As each person needs two doses to be immunized, pays for each injection at about 19.5 euros. This would be almost double the price agreed by the European Union with Pfizer: 12 euros per dose, according to data published by a Belgian policy in late 2020 on Twitter.

Another reason for this increased supply is that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered to make his country the test bench to analyze the effectiveness of the drug made by Pfizer. “Israel could serve as a world herd immunity laboratory”, He publicly acknowledged this Wednesday during a virtual speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “The important thing is not what we have done for Israel, but that Israel can serve as a global test case,” he insisted.

Criticism for discrimination

Despite its good performance, the vaccination campaign has not been exempt from critics. According to the BBC, almost five million Palestinians in the occupied territories and the Gaza Strip remained excluded. As a consequence, numerous organizations, such as Human Rights Watch and International Amnesty, have asked Israel to extend its vaccination program to the Palestinian population in these territories to protect the entire population of the country, as required by international conventions regarding an occupying power. Several lUS Democratic legislators.

For his part, the Minister of Health of Israel, Yuli Edelstein, claimed that the first responsibility of the Government is with the citizens of Israel. Thus, although he recognized that the Executive has “interest” in vaccinating the Palestinians in the occupied territories, but you have no “legal obligation” to do so.

Home confinement is maintained

Despite the high percentage of vaccination, Israel maintains the cdomiciliary onfinement of the whole country that imposed in December, while Sunday announced the closure of its only international airportl, at least until the end of the month, to stop the spread in the country of the new variants. In recent weeks, the number of new cases was established at 9,000 daily, although in recent days it has dropped to 7,000.

According to the director general of the Israeli Ministry of Health, Chezi Levy, complying with the measures is key to controlling the virus: “If we do not learn to comply with the established regulations, we are not going to beat the disease. With the vaccine it is not enough”. However, the administration of the drug will help to achieve the normality that is beginning to appear as soon as possible.

High efficacy of the first dose

In addition, there is something that encourages optimism: the hopeful results on immunity generated by the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, which could be showing greater efficacy than expected. Only 0.014% of those vaccinated in Israel contracted the virus more than a week after receiving the second dose, when full immunity is achieved, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein reported last Tuesday. These data correspond to a sample of 428,000 vaccinated inhabitants.

In addition, several studies revealed a decrease in infections after the first dose. The one developed by Clalit Health Services, an organization belonging to the Israeli health system, has already discovered that, 14 days after receiving the first dose, the percentage of infected individuals was 33% lower among the subjects of the first group. For its part, the results obtained by another official Israeli body, the Maccabi Healthcare Services, were more promising, as they showed that the decrease in infections was 60% two weeks after the first dose is given. However, these data are in the early stages, so they should be interpreted with caution.

Catalonia confirms the efficacy of the first dose

In Spain we are also witnessing the efficacy of the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The first data offered by the Generalitat of Catalonia have shown that can reduce transmission to less than half compared to those who have not yet been vaccinated. “We began to notice the effect of vaccination on residences. It is something very important because it will help us control the situation ”, he highlighted this Wednesday in The country, the deputy director general of Health Promotion of the Generalitat, Carmen Cabezas.

Specifically, Benefits of the first dose they begin to show “at 10 days” of its administration and are more evident from the twelfth. Likewise, Cabezas stressed the importance of this advance protection in full fight the third wave, since normally, it is not “until two weeks after the second dose when the maximum effectiveness of the vaccine is obtained”.

These good data add to the safety shown by the drug, since the first pharmacovigilance report published by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps), has revealed that the first 651,500 doses administered in Spain caused 374 (0.06%) “adverse events”, almost all of them mild (fever, dizziness, diarrhea …). Only four times was the episode serious and, as has happened in other countries, it was due to allergic reactions.